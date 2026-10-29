Warriors Urged to Trade Kristaps Porziņģis for Coveted Defensive Ace

The Golden State Warriors brought back Kristaps Porziņģis hoping the veteran center could provide another dimension to their offense.

Instead, his uncertain health situation has left Golden State without a clear timetable for his return.

Now, a new trade proposal would have the Warriors move Porziņģis before he plays another game for the franchise.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed Wednesday, Oct. 28, that Golden State send Porziņģis and two draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for former All-Defensive wing Herb Jones.

The proposed deal would give Stephen Curry another proven defender while allowing Golden State to move on from its uncertainty surrounding Porziņģis.

Warriors Trade Proposal Would Swap Porziņģis for Herb Jones

In his Bleacher Report trade proposal, Bailey outlined a package built around Porziņģis’ contract and future draft compensation.

Golden State would receive Jones.

New Orleans would acquire Porziņģis, a lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2032 second-round selection that conveys if it falls between Nos. 31 and 50.

The proposal falls short of the Pelicans’ reported asking price of nearly two first-round picks.

However, Bailey believes Golden State could justify sacrificing a protected first-rounder and a second-round sweetener.

The potential fit centers on Jones’ defensive versatility and Curry’s offensive gravity.

Jones earned NBA All-Defensive first-team honors in 2024 and has established himself as one of the league’s more disruptive perimeter defenders.

His offensive production has been inconsistent, but he shot 41.8% from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 season.

Playing alongside Curry could create cleaner perimeter looks while allowing Jones to focus on defense.

A lineup featuring Curry, Jones, Yaxel Lendeborg and eventually Jimmy Butler would give coach Steve Kerr another defensive-minded option.

Kristaps Porziņģis’ Uncertain Future Creates Trade Possibility

Porziņģis’ health has become one of Golden State’s biggest concerns.

The Warriors announced Oct. 21 that the 31-year-old center would remain away from the team for the immediate future while exploring treatment options for an undisclosed health issue.

Porziņģis has been sidelined indefinitely since training camp.

He previously expressed frustration over the difficulty of identifying the cause of his health problems.

Golden State acquired Porziņģis from Atlanta in February, sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks.

The 7-foot-2 center appeared in just 15 games with the Warriors last season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

He subsequently signed a two-year, $40 million contract in June.

Bailey argues that the contract could serve as a useful trade asset, particularly because of its limited guaranteed money beyond this season.

Moving Porziņģis would sacrifice Golden State’s opportunity to benefit from his shooting and rim protection if he returns.

Herb Jones’ Reduced Pelicans Role Could Open Door

Jones has experienced a significant reduction in playing time under new Pelicans coach Jamahl Mosley.

Through four appearances, Jones is averaging just 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 17.4 minutes per game.

He has come off the bench in all four games.

According to Shamit Dua of In the N.O., teams have monitored Jones’ situation, although New Orleans has remained firm on its asking price.

For the Warriors, acquiring Jones would mean committing another first-round pick to a roster built around Curry’s remaining championship window.

But with Porziņģis unavailable and Butler’s return still uncertain, the prospect of adding a proven perimeter defender could become increasingly appealing.

Whether New Orleans would accept Bailey’s proposed package remains another question.