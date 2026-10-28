Warriors Get Major Yaxel Lendeborg News Just Before Timberwolves Game

The Golden State Warriors received encouraging news about Yaxel Lendeborg just hours before Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After spending much of the day uncertain about their rookie standout’s availability, the Warriors have cleared Lendeborg to play despite lingering soreness in his left foot.

The NBA’s official 6:15 p.m. ET injury report upgraded Lendeborg from questionable to available.

His clearance comes two days after the 24-year-old delivered the best performance of his young NBA career, helping Golden State snap a three-game losing streak.

Warriors Clear Yaxel Lendeborg After Foot Injury Scare

Lendeborg had been listed as questionable because of left foot inflammation and soreness sustained during Monday’s 134-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The rookie finished that game with a career-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes.

However, he was noticeably limping afterward and spent time icing his foot.

Lendeborg explained that he had tripped over another player’s foot during the game.

“My foot hit my other foot,” Lendeborg told reporters Monday. “So it was stupid, man.”

The former Michigan standout downplayed the severity of the injury, saying his foot was tender but that he had been told it wasn’t anything serious.

He participated in Wednesday’s morning shootaround and went through his usual pregame routine.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported earlier Wednesday that Lendeborg was trending toward playing.

The Warriors subsequently removed any doubt with their updated injury report.

Steve Kerr Leaning on Breakout Warriors Rookie

Lendeborg has quickly emerged as one of Golden State’s most important offensive contributors.

Through four games, he is averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while playing more than 33 minutes per contest.

Those numbers have given coach Steve Kerr another reliable offensive weapon alongside Stephen Curry.

Following Monday’s victory, Kerr outlined how the Warriors intend to approach their offense without injured star Jimmy Butler.

“We want to play through Steph. We want to play through Yax,” Kerr said.

Lendeborg has responded to the additional responsibility with a combination of aggressive drives, rebounding and playmaking.

Against Denver, he helped Golden State maintain its offensive rhythm even when Curry was resting.

His emergence has been particularly valuable with the Warriors already missing several established contributors.

Warriors Remain Shorthanded Against Timberwolves

Although Lendeborg is available, Golden State will still be without Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis.

Butler remains sidelined following right ACL surgery, while Moody continues recovering from left patellar tendon surgery.

Porzingis is listed as out because he is not with the team.

Minnesota faces significant injury problems of its own.

Anthony Edwards has been ruled out because of a right knee issue and is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery Thursday.

Former Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is also unavailable while recovering from right Achilles tendon surgery.

Golden State enters Wednesday’s game with a 1-3 record after securing its first victory in Denver.

With Lendeborg cleared, Kerr can keep his emerging partnership with Curry intact as the Warriors seek their second consecutive win.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center.