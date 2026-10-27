Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Earns Bragging Rights Over Lakers’ Luka Doncic

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg may never reach Luka Doncic’s hall-of-fame trajectory, but he already holds early-career bragging rights over his Los Angeles Lakers rival.

Through four games, Lendeborg isn’t just matching Doncic’s rookie start — he’s beating it. He has posted 87 points, 37 rebounds and 19 assists on superior 45/35/77 shooting splits, while Doncic put up 76 points, 26 rebounds and 15 assists on 42/29/62 splits over his first four games with the Dallas Mavericks. Furthermore, Lendeborg has been more efficient with the ball, turning it over just 11 times to Doncic’s 16.

Although Lendeborg (24) is five years older than Doncic was during his rookie season, the Warriors youngster will gladly take the small win over a player he said he “lost respect for” following their Opening Night matchup on Oct. 21.

Yaxel Lendeborg Surprises Himself

After posting a career-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Monday’s win against the Denver Nuggets, Lendeborg made a big admission.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he’s surprising himself with his performances. “Especially this game. I had 13 free throws. That’s crazy. That’s absurd for me.”

Lendeborg, who is averaging 2.3 threes through four games, had a rough night from the perimeter on Monday, shooting just 1-of-8 from deep. However, he made up for it by relentlessly attacking the rim, earning 13 attempts at the charity stripe. According to ESPN Research, his 31 free-throw attempts through four games rank seventh in the NBA — an impressive feat for a rookie.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Lendeborg’s uncanny ability to draw fouls.

“He’s as strong as an ox and skilled,” Kerr said of the rookie.

“You saw tonight. In all the critical moments of the game, we just put the ball in his hands. For a rookie to be that advanced already, it’s extremely rare.”

Rookie Makes Warriors History

Lendeborg made history on several counts during Monday’s win, becoming the first Warriors rookie to record at least 30 points and 12 rebounds in a game since Rick Barry in 1966. By racking up 87 points, 37 rebounds, 19 assists, four steals, and two blocks across his first four games, he also joined Chris Webber in the franchise history books.

Furthermore, Lendeborg joined Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, David Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal as just the fourth rookie in the draft lottery era (since 1985–86) to record at least 85 points and 35 rebounds through his first four career games. Incidentally, the other three were all former No. 1 overall picks, while Lendeborg entered the league as a late lottery pick at the age of 24.

Lendeborg and Doncic will square off again on Oct. 30, when the Warriors host the Lakers, following their heated clash on Oct. 21.