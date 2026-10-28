Warriors Made Calls on Young Center as Potential Kristaps Porzingis Replacement

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly checked on a potential answer to their growing problems at center.

Golden State recently inquired about New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, according to In The N.O., as uncertainty surrounding Kristaps Porzingis continues to cloud the Warriors’ frontcourt plans.

The development comes on the heels of a troubling report from ESPN’s Anthony Slater, who revealed Wednesday that the Warriors have little optimism Porzingis will ever play for them again.

Missi, 22, would give Golden State an athletic rim protector and a potential long-term solution at a position that has already stretched Steve Kerr’s rotation thin.

Warriors Reportedly Inquire About Yves Missi

According to In The N.O., the Warriors recently contacted New Orleans about Missi, joining other teams interested in the young center.

The Pelicans have resisted trade offers, most of which reportedly centered on second-round draft picks.

New Orleans coach Jamahl Mosley is particularly high on Missi and envisions him as a cornerstone of the team’s defense.

The 6-foot-11 center, selected 21st overall in the 2024 NBA draft, averaged 7.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks through his first two seasons.

Missi opened this season with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against Indiana before suffering a left knee injury against Utah.

He has since been diagnosed with a bone bruise, with no timetable announced for his return.

For the Warriors, Missi’s mobility, shot-blocking and ability to finish above the rim would offer a different dimension to their frontcourt.

His age and rookie-scale contract also make him an intriguing option beyond this season.

Anthony Slater Reveals Bleak Porzingis Outlook

The Warriors’ reported inquiry comes as Porzingis’ situation grows increasingly uncertain.

“Team sources continue to express an extreme level of pessimism that Porzingis will ever play for the Warriors again,” Slater reported for ESPN.

Porzingis has remained away from the team since before training camp while addressing a private health matter.

Golden State initially expected the veteran center to return to its facility and spend time around teammates and medical staff.

That has not happened.

The Warriors subsequently changed his official designation from “general illness” to “not with team.”

Slater reported that the organization has explored trading Porzingis but is prepared to remain patient as the market develops.

The 31-year-old is earning $20 million this season. Only $3 million of his $20 million salary next season is guaranteed, giving Golden State a potentially useful contract in trade discussions.

Warriors’ Center Problem Could Accelerate Search

Golden State’s thin frontcourt has already forced Kerr into uncomfortable decisions.

Draymond Green opened the season at center despite the physical demands that role places on the 36-year-old.

Al Horford is playing limited minutes, while undrafted rookie Graham Ike has started two of the Warriors’ first four games.

Green found himself battling 7-foot-4 Memphis center Zach Edey late in a loss to the Grizzlies, illustrating Golden State’s lack of size.

“We got what we got,” Green said afterward, according to Slater. “So we got to make it do what it do.”

Missi could address that problem, although his offensive game differs considerably from Porzingis’ perimeter-oriented approach.

Acquiring him would also require convincing a Pelicans organization that reportedly sees him as a defensive building block.

There is no indication Golden State has submitted a formal offer or advanced beyond its initial inquiry.

But with Porzingis’ future increasingly uncertain, the Warriors’ interest in Missi offers an early glimpse at how general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. might approach the team’s most glaring roster need.