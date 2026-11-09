Key Golden State Warriors Role Player Suffers Unfortunate Injury

The Golden State Warriors are on a seven-game winning streak heading into Monday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s the conclusion of their six-game homestand, but the Warriors confirmed unfortunate injury news regarding Will Richard.

Will Richard Suffers Injury

According to the Golden State Warriors’ official injury report, Will Richard will be sidelined for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Richard has been diagnosed with a UCL tear on his left thumb, though it’s unclear how much time he’s going to miss because of the injury.

It’s an unfortunate development for Richard and the Warriors since he has been playing well this season off the bench.

In 10 games this season, Richard is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He’s been great defensively and has made some timely shots this season.

According to Dr. Oscar Brumby-Rendell, mild or partial tears of the UCL take four to eight weeks of recovery time.

However, complete tears will need surgery and recovery could take three to four months.

If Richard misses time, the Warriors have a deep bench and could rely more on Gary Payton II, Brandon Williams and De’Anthony Melton.

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Will Richard’s Injury

Here are some of the reactions to Will Richard’s unfortunate injury on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@nikotaughtyou: “That’s tough, hope he’s good.”

@baby_face_goat: “Damn, he was playing great. Maybe Warriors should sign Dalen Terry.”

@BayAreaTrev: “Goddamn man… He was playing so well so far”

@DubNationMedia: “Dam man… He was playing well, really liked how he was playing over the win streak especially on the defensive end. Heal up Will”

@jinthirty: “I’m gonna need everyone to be bubble wrapped I can’t handle no more injuries after last season.”

@ThaRealTMK: “Dawg you can’t be serious..”

@kenzofuku: “Tough one for Will Richard, he was really finding his groove as the Warriors’ energy, POA guy off the bench.”

@dieter: “That’s brutal for someone that was really coming into his own and looking like a serious player.”

@onetwocross: “Bummer! Will Richard showed last year he can be an impactful part of the rotation. Maybe gonna be out for 2 months?”

@Roccat_fi: “Second-year energy guy off the bench — how thin does that make the wing rotation?”