Yaxel Lendeborg Calls Himself Out for Playing ‘Soft’ in Warriors Win

On Wednesday, Yaxel Lendeborg had another fantastic game for the Golden State Warriors.

Lendeborg helped the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to earn the 119-114 road win at the Target Center.

The rookie forward finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block on 11-for-20 shooting.

However, Lendeborg also had seven turnovers, prompting a self-callout after the game.

Yaxel Lendeborg Calls His Play vs. Timberwolves “Soft”

Despite another stellar game, Yaxel Lendeborg was not pleased with his seven turnovers against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He called himself out after the game, calling his play “soft” in his postgame interview.

Lendeborg was also unhappy with how he reacted to the physicality by the Timberwolves, as well as his timid play in the second half.

“I played hella soft today,” Lendeborg said. “Draymond (Green) told me as well. He was like, ‘We seem sort of out of sync.’ I know our defense was soft. I gave in to all the fake pressure that they were applying and all the grabbing and all the pulling. Kinda played a little timid, and I wasn’t decisive with any of my moves.”

“The guys are holding me,” the rookie added. “I feel like nobody on that team (is) physically stronger than me, just playing-wise. I feel like I was just not using my body enough to shoot at all, but just like go through anybody’s chest. (Do) bunch of like extra moves that I didn’t really make and just drove straight down somebody’s chest.”

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It’s another interesting soundbite from Lendeborg, who is not afraid to criticize himself in front of the world. He has had no filter with the media, and it has endeared him to the Warriors fanbase.

Five games into his career, Lendeborg is averaging 22.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal on 47.5 percent shooting from the field, including 35.5 percent from 3-point range.

Yaxel Lendeborg Looking Forward to Luka Doncic Rematch

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday for their second matchup of the season.

It’s also an NBA Cup game, with both teams being part of West Group C. A win would give either team an early advantage in the Group Cup standings.

When asked about facing Luka Doncic again, Yaxel Lendeborg expressed his excitement about their rematch.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Yes, I am. I’ll talk about that on Friday,” Lendeborg said via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

Doncic scored 28 points in the Lakers’ 127-105 win against the Warriors. He went 1-for-6 when guarded by Lendeborg, so it’s going to be an exciting and possibly heated matchup.

It’s also worth mentioning that Doncic has scored a combined 93 points in his last two games.