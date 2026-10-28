Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Gets Compared to LeBron James After 4 Games

The Golden State Warriors are off to a slow start to the 2026-27 season. They are 1-3 after four games, though rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been a bright spot.

Lendeborg is putting up numbers after his first four games, averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals. He’s shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range.

The rookie is coming off a great performance in the Warriors’ 134-114 win over the Denver Nuggets. He had 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Yaxel Lendeborg Compared to LeBron James

On the recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons was very impressed with Yaxel Lendeborg after just four games.

Simmons called it an overreaction, but he thought Lendeborg would save the Steph Curry era and even compared the rookie to the 2010s version of LeBron James.

“Overreaction No. 1, Yaxel might have single-handedly saved the Steph era, like for real,” Simmons said. “And I can’t tell you how good he was in this Denver game last night.”

“Yaxel looked like mid-2010s LeBron in this game,” the former ESPN writer added. “I don’t say that lightly because mid-2010s LeBron was awesome. They were running the offense through him. He was all over the place on defense, he was rebounding, he was initiating stuff, (and) he was getting to the basket whenever. It was unbelievable.”

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While the 2010s version of LeBron James is the best of his career, it’s easy for some people to dismiss the comparison.

However, Lendeborg appears to be the most polished rookie of this year’s class. He’s also 24 years old, so his body seems ready for the grind and physicality of the league.

Now, Warriors fans have something to get excited about amid an uncertain season.

Denver Nuggets Star Praises Lendeborg

Bill Simmons wasn’t the only one impressed by Yaxel Lendeborg’s performance against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon had nothing but praise for Lendeborg after defending him multiple times.

“Yaxel has an opportunity to be special in this league, man,” Gordon said via Luca Evans of The San Francisco Chronicle. “Just, all the tools, his size, his strength, he has the mentality. He’s really good, man. He’s ready. It’s cool to see Steve Kerr empower him. They got a good one.”

In addition to his on-court performances, Lendeborg has also made headlines with some of his postgame soundbites. He went after Luka Doncic in his first game and has gone viral multiple times for being outspoken.