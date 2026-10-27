Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Wild Admission After Leading Warriors to First Win

Yaxel Lendeborg did not see this coming. “I definitely thought I was going to wet the bed first half of the season,” the Golden State Warriors rookie told NBCSN, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. He followed that with a career-high 31 points in a 134-114 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Lendeborg: ‘I Definitely Didn’t Have the Best Hopes’

Lendeborg was playing college basketball at Michigan seven months ago. He said he is “absolutely” surprising himself with his early numbers, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

“I definitely didn’t have the best hopes for what I was going to do, but with the confidence that Steph and Draymond are providing me, I’ve been playing with a lot more energy and confidence and just going out and having fun,” he said.

Lendeborg Takes Over for Golden State Warriors

He finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his fourth NBA game, and went 12-of-13 at the free-throw line. Golden State was plus-27 with him on the floor.

The Warriors led by double digits when Stephen Curry sat late in the third quarter. Lendeborg stepped in. He scored 12 of his points in the third quarter alone and had 16 in the second half.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors leaned on him when it mattered. “In all the critical spots, we put the ball in his hands. For a rookie to be that advanced already is extremely rare,” Kerr said, per Slater. “He’s going to be a guy who closes games.”

Draymond Green was just as high on him. “He’s able to impose his will on the game,” Green said. “I don’t care what age you are, it’s the NBA… I think he’s a special player.”

Game Is Slowing Down, but Defense Needs Work

Lendeborg said the game already feels slower on offense compared to his first few games. “Last game I was pretty much just throwing my body into people, trying to just create while I’m in the air. Today, it was more so like, having a little more patience and figuring out when to jump, when not to jump,” he said.

He was just as open about the other side. “On the defensive end, I still have to figure out my weak-side help. I gave up a lot of buckets down low just thinking like, my teammates are going to get back, and they’re thinking I’m going to stay there. So, it’s just a little confusing, and it’s all on my part. So, I’m going to watch a lot more film.”

Warriors Get First Win

The win was the Warriors’ first of the season after an 0-3 start. Curry added 24 points on a perfect 8-of-8 from the field, including 17 in the third quarter. Brandin Podziemski had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Gui Santos scored 13.

Lendeborg is averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists through four games. His 83 points through four games are the most by a Warriors rookie since Wilt Chamberlain, per Poole.

Kerr also compared him to Jimmy Butler for his ability to get to the line. “If the other team goes on a run, you go to a guy like Yax or Jimmy, they get fouled, the game slows down and you set your defense,” Kerr said.

Golden State, now 1-3, will try to build on the win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.