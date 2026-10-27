Yaxel Lendeborg’s Girlfriend Sends Clear Message Amid Historic Warriors Start

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg continued his historic start on Monday, posting 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to guide his team to a 134-114 road win against the Denver Nuggets.

Lendeborg eclipsed his previous career-high of 26 points, which he posted in Saturday’s 131-122 loss to the Phoenix Suns. After that game over the weekend, his girlfriend, Tacarra Shyann, sent a strong three-word message via social media.

“first of many,” she wrote on Instagram, suggesting that she was preparing to travel across the country to support her boyfriend and the Warriors.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s girlfriend also seemingly celebrated the exploits of the Warriors rookie, who has played like a pro’s pro since arriving in the NBA.

Yaxel Lendeborg Makes History

Lendeborg made history on several counts during Monday’s win, as he became the first Warriors rookie to post 30+ points and 12+ rebounds since the legendary Rick Barry in 1966. By tallying 87 points, 37 rebounds, 19 assists, four steals and two blocks through his first four games, Lendeborg also joined Chris Webber in the history books.

“Yaxel Lendeborg is the first Warriors rookie since Chris Webber (1993) to score in double figures in each of his first four career games,” wrote the Warriors.

“No Warriors rookie has put up such a stat line since Rick Barry in 1966 💪”

Lendeborg has also made NBA history not seen since 1960, per Real App.

Yaxel Lendeborg this season: 21.8 PPG

9.3 RPG

4.8 APG The first player to average those numbers through 4 career games since 1960 🤯

Furthermore, Lendeborg joined Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, David Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal as only the fourth rookie to post 85+ points and 35+ rebounds through the first four career games in the draft lottery era (since 1985-86).

Yaxel Lendeborg Shines for Warriors

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field for 24 points on Monday, praised the rookie’s winning intangibles.

“His composure,” Curry said of what impresses him about Lendeborg.

“I mean, he just came off of NCAA championship run. He’s just got composure and feel. He’s obviously, you know, his size on the court, he’s a matchup problem, but he’s never really in a hurry, and he’s starting to see the pictures really well, distributing, being aggressive, getting to the free throw line, offensive rebounding.

“Kinda a full package, so we want him to continue playing aggressive.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that the franchise will continue to put the ball in Lendeborg’s hands for the rest of thee season.

“In all the critical spots, we put the ball in his hands, Kerr said of Lendeborg, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“For a rookie to be that advanced already is extremely rare.”

“He’s going to be a guy who closes games.”