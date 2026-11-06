The Rookie of the Year race will feature plenty of NBA prospects with immense potential, including Yaxel Lendeborg. Only two weeks of play was needed for Golden State Warriors fans to fully believe in Lendeborg as a future star. However, the strong start can lead to more immediate results for Yaxel to potentially win the Rookie of the Year Award.

Prediction markets and betting sites currently have Lendeborg and fellow rookie Cameron Boozer as the ROTY favorites. Polymarket lists the following odds for the top rookie options:

All four rookies have impressed so far this season to become the early favorites. Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson started the season right with Boozer, but Yaxel has clearly passed him. Golden State is already relying on Lendeborg to be the second option as they continue winning games.

Stephen Curry seems thrilled to have a young co-star who can contribute to winning basketball. The Warriors need Yaxel to continue having a high usage and to be a major part of the offense for any real team success. Lendeborg must continue playing at this level to help Golden State overachieve and boost his own chances at winning the award.

Yaxel Lendeborg Has Huge Rookie Advantage

Most rookies were drafted into situations with teams who have struggled to find relevance or are just a downright bad team to land high picks. Lendeborg gets to team with winning players like Curry and Draymond Green in a big market where they get many national TV games.

Fans will have an easier time finding Yaxel games and hearing about him from the media more than Boozer or Acuff. Boozer is currently above Lendeborg due to the Memphis Grizzlies having a shockingly great start as one of the best teams in the league so far.

If Memphis starts to struggle and falls back down to earth, Yaxel could make up the small gap to pass Boozer. Top pick Dybantsa could complicate the race if the Washington Wizards continue to use him in a high usage role. The talent of Dybansta could see him tipping the scales from these odds coming via a smaller sample size.

Warriors Returning Players Could Hurt Yaxel Lendeborg

Golden State has been hit with the injury bug in recent years to see a few major names yet to play this season. Jimmy Butler is expected to return in early 2027 and could hut Yaxel’s production since they have similar roles at the same position.

Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody are hoping to return as two starting caliber players for the Warriors. More players on the roster sharing time and shots would lower Lendeborg’s stats from his hot start as the second option on the team right now.

Regardless, Yaxel should be thrilled that he’s shaken up the Rookie of the Year race. Four-year college players coming into the league later rarely challenge for the award. Lendeborg is already proving he’s a special talent by doing that and making his name in the league so quickly.