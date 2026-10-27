Warriors Announce Concerning Yaxel Lendeborg Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors have placed star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg on the team’s injury report for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the latest update.

Lendeborg is dealing with left foot imflammation/soreness, per the official Warriors’ injury report, and his status for Golden State’s next game against the Timberwolves is now in question.

After getting drafted 11th overall, and despite making unfortunate headlines while going up against NBA superstar Luka Doncic, the Warriors’ rookie Lendeborg has had a strong start to his career at the professional level.

Warriors Get Concerning Yaxel Lendeborg Injury Update

Lendeborg has landed on the Warriors’ injury report more than 24 hours before the team’s game in Minnesota, as he’s officially questionable with foot inflammation and soreness.

The rookie is on the injury report for the first time in his NBA career, and he is day-to-day, according to the latest injury update.

As Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle reported after the Warriors’ latest win over the Denver Nuggets, Lendeborg acknowledged his foot injury that he apparently suffered during the Monday night victory.

“Yaxel Lendeborg was limping pretty obviously on his way to postgame media room. Was getting treatment postgame,” Evans wrote in a post on X. “Said he got tripped up and has a ‘tender’ left foot. Medical staff told him ‘it should be nothing crazy,’ he said.”

Amid the new Lendeborg injury update, he now joins several Golden State players who either will or could miss the upcoming game against the Timberwolves.

Along with him, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis are all listed on the Warriors’ injury report as out, but as it gets closer to tip-off time, more players could be added with different health concerns.

Golden State’s Rookie In The NBA So Far

After the first game of his NBA career, Lendeborg made headlines for trash-talking Doncic in the Warriors’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Being in there firsthand, just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man,” Lendeborg said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “That was awful. Like, me getting frustrated, it’s not about the foul being called, it’s about him complaining the entire game. And then you get the foul called, congratulations bro.

“You want to talk to me like you did something great? C’mon dog. That’s just weak. It kind of threw me off for a little while, because, like I said, I had so much respect for him. Gone, man. Gone.”

He finished the loss with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 5/11 shooting in 29 minutes.

Lendeborg then put up 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the Warriors’ defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies. Continuing his trend of improvement, Golden State’s rookie dropped 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to the Phoenix Suns.

Most recently, in what was the best game of his career that reportedly saw Lendeborg suffer the foot injury, he dropped 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in the team’s first win of the season over Denver. His scoring has only gone up in each of the four games he’s played, and while that could be hard to continue, it’s a positive sign for a Warriors team that needs all the good news it can get, as he’s now a top candidate to win Rookie of the Year.

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Still, according to the new Lendeborg injury update, his status is in question for Golden State’s next game against the Timberwolves. The team will announce further updates closer to game time, but for now, the rookie remains questionable as the Warriors hope to seek a second win of the season.