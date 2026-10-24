Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Doubles Down on Luka Doncic: ‘He’s Not Michael Jordan’

Yaxel Lendeborg has no plans to take back what he said about Luka Doncic. The Golden State Warriors rookie stood by his words after Friday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, saying he is not afraid of anyone and that the Los Angeles Lakers star “is not Michael Jordan.”

Lendeborg Stands by His Words

The postgame comments came two days after Lendeborg’s NBA debut, when he went back and forth with Doncic in the Lakers’ 127-105 win. Lendeborg picked up a technical foul late in the second quarter. Afterward, he said Doncic “sucks” and that he “lost all respect” for him because of the complaining during the game.

Lendeborg was asked about the backlash on Friday. He did not retreat.

“I’m not afraid to talk to nobody. He’s not Michael Jordan,” Lendeborg said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

He did admit he went too far in one area. “I feel like I did kinda take it overboard in the media, but it is what it is,” Lendeborg added.

Warriors Rookie Brushes Off the Noise

Lendeborg also had a message for anyone criticizing him online.

“I’m always gonna be myself, man. I don’t care what anybody has to say about it. The guys on their couch talking bad about me like, come on, bro, I couldn’t care less what you got to say,” he said.

“I’m 24, in the NBA, with the best job in the world, just moved my mom out to California. Like, I’m living the dream. I couldn’t care less, you know what I mean? So I’m always gonna be myself.”

The Warriors’ coaching staff has not tried to quiet him. Head coach Steve Kerr said he liked the attitude, with one condition.

“I love it,” Kerr said. “I think the bravado, not backing down, it’s great. … Hell yeah, but don’t foul him next time … back up your words.”

Doncic Had the Last Word

Doncic answered on the court in the opener. He finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and hit a half-court shot before halftime. He then pointed toward Lendeborg as he celebrated. Along the way, Doncic told Lendeborg he was “24 and a rookie” and needed to “relax.”

Golden State Warriors Look for First Win

Lendeborg played well in the loss to Memphis. He put up 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes. It was not enough, as the Warriors blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to 0-2 for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Lendeborg expects to be on the floor again when Golden State tries to get its first win on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. “I don’t expect them to sit a rookie,” he said, per Slater.