Yaxel Lendeborg Shares Luka Doncic Game Plan for Warriors-Lakers Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors are going to be on the road for their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season. They visit the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 21.

It won’t be just the first game for the new-look Lakers, but it also marks the NBA debut for Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

The 24-year-old rookie has impressed in the preseason, but he is now tasked with slowing down arguably the best offensive threat in the NBA today, Luka Doncic.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s Game Plan vs. Luka Doncic

Last week in Las Vegas, Yaxel Lendeborg went viral for his reaction to being told that he’ll be defending Luka Doncic in the preseason.

Lendeborg was shocked by his assignment, though Doncic was eventually ruled out of the game.

Now that he has had some time to process the reality of guarding Doncic, Lendeborg has a plan for their first-ever matchup.

“I am absolutely watching as much film as possible,” Lendeborg said on The Kevin O’Connor Show. “Trying to figure out all the tendencies that I can, ways to make it easier for myself. There’s really not much weaknesses in his game, so I can’t really find something to try to attack it. So, I just have to stay solid and try my best not to foul.”

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While Lendeborg has the tools to slow down Doncic, he’s just playing in his first NBA game.

There are going to be nerves, plus Doncic always brings his A-game against Golden State.

Doncic has career averages of 30.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 24 games versus the Warriors. He’s also shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range in those games.

Lendeborg Feeling Nervous Ahead of NBA Debut

To start his interview on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked about his thoughts and feelings ahead of his NBA debut.

Lendeborg wasn’t afraid to say that he’s feeling nervous since a lot of things can go wrong.

“I’m very, very excited,” Lendeborg said. “A little nervous. My matchup, I’m going to be guarding Luka (Doncic), so it’s going to be very, very interesting to see how that plays out. But I mean, very excited to start my NBA career nonetheless.”

“Just getting ready to see how the season goes, just thinking about the future of it,” the rookie added. “There’s so much that can go wrong, so much that can go right, so just trying to stay even the tone.”

Luckily for Lendeborg, he will be playing alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the starting lineup. They will be joined by Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos.