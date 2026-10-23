Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Posts Cryptic Message After Luka Doncic Trash Talk

Yaxel Lendeborg is still making noise. The Golden State Warriors rookie posted an Instagram story that spread on X the day after his comments about Luka Doncic.

Lendeborg Posts Instagram Story

The story is a five-second TikTok clip of a man lifting weights in a gym. It landed the day after Lendeborg’s NBA debut, which already had him in the spotlight.

That debut is why the post has drawn so much attention. Lendeborg made headlines for what he said after the game.

Lendeborg Said He “Lost All Respect” for Doncic

After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Warriors 127-105 on opening night, Lendeborg did not hold back about his matchup with Luka Doncic. He said he “lost all respect” for the Lakers star because Doncic was “complaining the entire game,” per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Lendeborg described the exchange this way: “I told him he sucks. He can’t score on me.”

Warriors Rookie Held His Own Against Doncic

The numbers back up some of that confidence. Doncic finished with 28 points, but when Yaxel Lendeborg was his primary defender, he shot 1-of-5, per NBA tracking data, and committed two turnovers.

Lendeborg finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. The trash talk also earned him the first technical foul of his NBA career.

Kerr, Green and Curry Weigh In

Steve Kerr said he “loved” the back-and-forth, though he felt the technical foul was a harsh call. “He got the rookie treatment,” Kerr said, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Draymond Green backed his young teammate. “Respect, you earn respect,” Green said. “So, you know, everybody’s like, ‘Oh man, the rookie learned his lesson.’ What did he learn? Next time you see him, go at his [expletive] again.”

Stephen Curry liked what he saw too. “He’s setting the table for himself to have to show up, and I like that,” Curry said. “Nature of the game, whether you do it between your ears or you let it out, I know he’ll be able to back it up.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in their home opener at Chase Center. Yaxel Lendeborg will face No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer.

The Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers again at home in less than two weeks, so Lendeborg could get another look at Luka Doncic.