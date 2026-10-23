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Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Posts Cryptic Message After Luka Doncic Trash Talk

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Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Yaxel Lendeborg is still making noise. The Golden State Warriors rookie posted an Instagram story that spread on X the day after his comments about Luka Doncic.

Lendeborg Posts Instagram Story

The story is a five-second TikTok clip of a man lifting weights in a gym. It landed the day after Lendeborg’s NBA debut, which already had him in the spotlight.

That debut is why the post has drawn so much attention. Lendeborg made headlines for what he said after the game.

Lendeborg Said He “Lost All Respect” for Doncic

Luka Doncic, Yaxel Lendeborg
GettyLuka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles past the defense of Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Warriors 127-105 on opening night, Lendeborg did not hold back about his matchup with Luka Doncic. He said he “lost all respect” for the Lakers star because Doncic was “complaining the entire game,” per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Lendeborg described the exchange this way: “I told him he sucks. He can’t score on me.”

Warriors Rookie Held His Own Against Doncic

The numbers back up some of that confidence. Doncic finished with 28 points, but when Yaxel Lendeborg was his primary defender, he shot 1-of-5, per NBA tracking data, and committed two turnovers.

Lendeborg finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. The trash talk also earned him the first technical foul of his NBA career.

Kerr, Green and Curry Weigh In

GettyStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr said he “loved” the back-and-forth, though he felt the technical foul was a harsh call. “He got the rookie treatment,” Kerr said, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Draymond Green backed his young teammate. “Respect, you earn respect,” Green said. “So, you know, everybody’s like, ‘Oh man, the rookie learned his lesson.’ What did he learn? Next time you see him, go at his [expletive] again.”

Stephen Curry liked what he saw too. “He’s setting the table for himself to have to show up, and I like that,” Curry said. “Nature of the game, whether you do it between your ears or you let it out, I know he’ll be able to back it up.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in their home opener at Chase Center. Yaxel Lendeborg will face No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer.

The Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers again at home in less than two weeks, so Lendeborg could get another look at Luka Doncic.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Posts Cryptic Message After Luka Doncic Trash Talk

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