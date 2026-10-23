Luka Doncic’s Former Teammate Sends Warning to Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg

Naji Marshall has weighed in on Yaxel Lendeborg’s trash talk, and he sided with his former teammate. The Dallas Mavericks forward left a comment on an Instagram post featuring the Golden State Warriors rookie’s postgame remarks.

“80 ball next time they play never speak on the DON,” Marshall wrote.

“80 ball next time they play never speak on the DON 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” Luka Doncic’s former teammate and current Maverick Naji Marshall responds to Yaxel Lendeborg’s comments 👀 https://t.co/DS75k3Gkck pic.twitter.com/zN0aCHxGM9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2026

Marshall Is Close to Doncic

Marshall played with Luka Doncic in Dallas before the Mavericks traded the star to the Los Angeles Lakers. The two remain close, which helps explain why he jumped into the conversation.

His comment appears to be a playful dare, but it puts another voice into a storyline that is not slowing down.

Lendeborg Said He Lost Respect for Doncic

The comment follows a heated NBA debut. Lendeborg and Doncic traded words throughout the Warriors’ 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Lendeborg picked up a technical foul before halftime.

Afterward, he did not soften anything. “I was telling him he sucks,” Lendeborg said. “He can’t score on me.”

He also said the experience changed how he sees Doncic. “Being in there firsthand, just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man,” Lendeborg said.

Numbers Back Part of Lendeborg’s Case

The stats give some support to what he said. Doncic scored 28 points on 7-of-18 shooting, but he shot 1-of-5 with Lendeborg as his primary defender and committed two turnovers in those matchups.

Doncic also went 6-of-6 at the free-throw line with Lendeborg on him, which fits Lendeborg’s complaint about the whistle. Lendeborg said Doncic’s only basket against him was a half-court banker at the end of the first half.

Lendeborg Has Backing in the Warriors Locker Room

Lendeborg has support at home. Draymond Green said Lendeborg should keep talking. “Respect, you earn respect,” Green said.

Rematch Circled for Golden State Warriors

The next meeting is not far away. The Golden State Warriors host Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Oct. 30, less than two weeks from now. Lendeborg and Doncic will both be in the building, and Marshall’s comment has only added to the buildup.