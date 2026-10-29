NBA Announces Yaxel Lendeborg News Amid Historic Warriors Start

The NBA has made a special announcement to highlight the historic start made by Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who posted 26 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday’s 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Through five games, Lendeborg has amassed 113 points, 46 rebounds, 20 assists, five steals and three blocks, including 11 made threes. He leads the veteran Warriors team in rebounding and minutes, further establishing himself as an NBA-ready rookie.

The NBA detailed Lendeborg’s historic five-game start:

YAXEL’S FIRST 5 GAMES: HISTORIC 🤯 ▪️ 25+ PTS IN 3 STRAIGHT GAMES: 1st Warriors rookie since Steph in 2009 ▪️ 113 PTS: 3rd-most through 5 career games since 2000, behind KD and Paolo ▪️ 113 PTS, 46 REB: 1st player to reach both marks through 5 career games since Shaq in 1992

Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg Win

Despite the win on Wednesday, Lendeborg was unhappy about coughing up seven turnovers.

“I played hella soft today. Draymond told me as well,” he said after the game.

“I gave into all the fake pressure they were applying, and all the grabbing and all the pulling. I was playing a little timid, and I wasn’t decisive with any of my moves.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called it a learning experience.

“I’m almost glad this happened. He feels terrible in there,” Kerr said of Lendeborg, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“He’s not happy. And yet he had 26 points and eight boards. It’s a great lesson for him.”

Lendeborg Off to Historic Start

The turnovers notwithstanding, Lendeborg continued to rewrite the history books on Wednesday, becoming the fastest player since 1960 to record 100+ points, 45+ rebounds and 20+ assists (through five games).

“Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has become the sixth player in NBA history with at least 100 points, 40 boards and 20 assists in their first five games,” wrote Warriors reporter Luca Evans.

“Elgin Baylor, Connie Hawkins, Oscar Robertson, Maurice Stokes, Sidney Wicks the others.”

The Warriors racked up their second consecutive win Wednesday after starting the season 0-2. In the previous two wins, Lendeborg has posted All-Star-like numbers — 28.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 51.3% shooting.

Lendeborg and the Warriors (2-3) will next face the Los Angeles Lakers (4-1) on Friday. The game will mark the first encounter between Lendeborg and Luka Doncic since their fierce matchup on Opening Night on Oct. 21. After that game, Lendeborg claimed to have “lost respect” for Doncic due to his incessant whining and complaining. Doncic did not hold back, either, stating that the Warriors rookie “was talking crazy” in the game.