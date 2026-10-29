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Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Reveals What Shocked Him About Stephen Curry

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Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Yaxel Lendeborg had a front-row seat to a Stephen Curry takeover on Wednesday, and he was impressed. “I’m just watching like, man, this guy is good as hell,” the Golden State Warriors rookie said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. It was the first 40-point night of Curry’s career with Lendeborg as a teammate.

Lendeborg Watches Curry Go Off

Curry scored 44 points in the Warriors’ 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. For Lendeborg, who is five games into his NBA career, it was a close look at what Curry can do on a hot night.

He had already credited Curry for helping him settle in. After Golden State’s win over the Denver Nuggets, Lendeborg said “the confidence that Steph and Draymond are providing me” had helped him play with more energy and confidence, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors Watch Curry Take Over

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors watches from the bench as his team plays the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on October 26, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Getty Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The night did not start that way. Curry missed his first four three-pointers and scored four points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he missed his first attempt, then made four straight shots, three of them from deep, on his way to 19 points in the quarter.

He finished 11-of-27 from the field and 6-of-16 from three-point range. He was also a perfect 16-of-16 at the free-throw line, which pushed him to 39-for-39 on the season.

Curry explained how he got through the slow start. “You got to have a short memory as a shooter,” he said, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Curry Ties LeBron James

LeBron James celebrates with Stephen Curry after Team USA defeated Serbia in the Olympic semifinal.
GettyLeBron James and Stephen Curry celebrate after Team USA’s comeback victory over Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinal at the Paris Olympics.

The 44 points were also his 15th career 40-point game after turning 35. That ties LeBron James for the most in NBA history.

Lendeborg held up his end with 26 points, though he also committed seven turnovers. He told reporters he “played hella soft” and said Draymond Green told him the same thing.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have won two straight after an 0-3 start. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, when Lendeborg will meet Luka Doncic again.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Reveals What Shocked Him About Stephen Curry

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