Warriors’ Steve Kerr Makes Surprising Admission About Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg had no excuses after Wednesday’s win. The Golden State Warriors rookie scored 26 points but committed a career-high seven turnovers in the 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I played hella soft today. Draymond told me that as well,” he said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Lendeborg Owns His Night

Draymond Green’s advice was simple. Lendeborg said Green told him to drive through opponents’ chests later in the game, per Slater.

The turnovers were the one blemish on an otherwise strong night, in only his fifth NBA game. Six of the seven came in the second half, as the Warriors’ lead shrank.

Yaxel Lendeborg on his seven turnovers: “I played hella soft today. Draymond told me that as well.” He said Draymond instructed him to drive through their chest later in game Full Yaxel soundhttps://t.co/k1QqTI0QQJ pic.twitter.com/M8TKohHEtp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2026

Kerr: ‘Almost Glad This Happened’

Head coach Steve Kerr did not make a big deal of it. He called it a learning moment.

“I’m almost glad this happened. He feels terrible in there. He’s not happy. And yet he had 26 points and eight boards. It’s a great lesson for him,” Kerr said, per Slater.

He added, “The simple play is the best one. We have enough guys already on this team who are going to turn it over. He needs to be solid, he needs to learn the value of just making the simple play,” per Ryan Greenberg of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors Nearly Let a Big Lead Slip

Lendeborg was not the only one. The Warriors led by as many as 24 points, but the Timberwolves cut it to four with under a minute left. Golden State turned the ball over four times in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter while leading 73-50. In all, they committed 11 turnovers in the second half.

Kerr said the team pressed. “We smelled blood in the water, and we thought that we needed to make great plays and spectacular plays in order to kind of extend it to 30 instead of just making solid plays,” he said. “Once a game changes in the NBA, it is hard to get it back. We’ve got to learn that lesson.”

Still, Kerr was pleased with the result. “It’s a hell of a win, great way to respond from being 0-3 to win these last two games,” he said. “I’m really excited about this team, but we’ve got a lot of growth ahead of us.”

Golden State Warriors, Lendeborg Face Lakers Rematch

The next test comes Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic. Lendeborg went back and forth with Doncic in the season opener, a 127-105 Lakers win.

Asked whether he is looking forward to the rematch, Lendeborg didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely. Absolutely. Yes, I am. I’ll talk about that on Friday,” he said, per Slater.