Houston Rockets Make Reed Sheppard Decision

The Houston Rockets showed how much they value Reed Sheppard with their decision on Friday. Houston exercised his fourth-year option, giving him an extra year in the 2027-28 season. The Rockets are showing that they see Sheppard as a key piece to what they want to do. He has been good off the bench for Houston, and just as good when they start him.

Houston Rockets Investing in Reed Sheppard

Getty MACAU, CHINA – OCTOBER 09: Reed Sheppard #15 of Houston Rockets shoots during NBA China Games 2026 between Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 09, 2026 in Macau, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Sheppard now remains under contract until 2027-28. After the 2027-28 season, Sheppard can become a restricted free agent. The former 3rd overall pick has shown glimpses of how good he can be. Consistency remains his only problem; that said, he is one of Houston’s best shooters.

With the Rockets getting all their guards back, they will need to figure out playing time. They have a lot of guards, which makes it a hard fight for minutes for Sheppard. He will need to prove something within the next few games to earn more minutes. Sheppard needs to show the Rockets that they made the right decision.

Reed Sheppard’s Development

Getty MACAU, CHINA – OCTOBER 11: Reed Sheppard #15 of Houston Rockets pass the ball during NBA China Games 2026 between Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 11, 2026 in Macau, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Sheppard’s scoring has dropped from last season to this season. Last year, he averaged 13.5 points while shooting 43% and 39.4% from three. So far through four games this season, he’s averaging 10.5 points and shooting just 37.5% from the field and 28.1% from three. Four games is a very small sample size that doesn’t mean much this early in the season. However, if he wants to earn more minutes with the other guards coming back, those numbers need to improve.

His assists per game did actually improve this season from last season, though. Last year he averaged 3.4 assists, and right now in four games he is averaging 4.8 assists per game. He is fighting for minutes with three guards that are elite on the defensive side. He will need to improve his scoring and shooting percentage this season and show up on the defensive side if he wants more minutes.

What Houston Sees in Sheppard

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 26: Alperen Sengun #28 and Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets react during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Rockets right now are viewing Sheppard as a good piece off the bench. He’s someone who can come in the game and provide a spark. Playing behind VanVleet and having Smart on the team will not diminish his development. He still has room to grow and has a lot of veterans on the team to help him. VanVleet and Smart are the perfect veterans for a player like Sheppard.

Houston may see Sheppard as a future partner alongside Amen Thompson in the long run. For right now, though, he is the backup to Thompson and VanVleet. His points and percentage are lower right now, but he hasn’t had a consistent role yet. VanVleet and Smart have been in and out of the lineup, so one game Sheppard is starting and the next he is the sixth man. Look for his numbers to increase once Houston has a steady lineup.

This is big news for Rockets fans all over. Sheppard is a player who is usually a reliable shooter, and his playmaking has improved. Houston has shown trust in him, and it will only give him more confidence to shine and become better. He is a key piece off the bench for them and will continue to be.