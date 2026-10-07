Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Makes Dramatic Move Before First NBA Game in 472 Days

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is preparing to play his first NBA game in 472 days.

Before doing so, he made sure hundreds of Iowa State students would be there to see it.

Haliburton purchased every ticket in the student sections at both ends of Hilton Coliseum for the Pacers’ October 7 preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. Iowa State then distributed the tickets to students through a lottery.

It puts another layer on an already emotional night for Haliburton.

Wednesday’s exhibition is scheduled to be his first NBA action since June 22, 2025, when he tore his right Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury wiped out his entire 2025-26 season.

Now his comeback begins where another important chapter of his career started.

Tyrese Haliburton Bought Out Iowa State Student Sections

Haliburton played at Iowa State from 2018 to 2020, and he wanted Wednesday’s game to actually feel like a return to college rather than simply an NBA exhibition played in a college arena.

So he helped fill the building himself.

“He bought both end zones worth of tickets for everybody,” Iowa State director of basketball operations Micah Byars told Agness.

The demand was immediate, according to Byars, with more students requesting tickets than were available.

Haliburton explained why having the current Iowa State students in the building mattered to him.

“I know there’s nobody as passionate about Iowa State as the current students,” Haliburton told reporters Tuesday. “So I’m excited for them to be there and just experience all that.”

The Pacers star also admitted he prefers the atmosphere of the college game.

“Listen, the college basketball environment is much better than the NBA from top to bottom perspective,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton Set for First NBA Game Since Achilles Injury

Haliburton has already cleared one symbolic hurdle.

He returned to the floor during the Pacers’ FanJam on October 4, appearing in a scrimmage before speaking with reporters afterward. But Wednesday represents something different: an actual NBA preseason game against another team.

His previous NBA appearance ended almost as badly as possible.

Haliburton suffered the Achilles tear approximately seven minutes into Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana officially confirmed the torn right Achilles the following day, and Haliburton subsequently missed the entire 2025-26 campaign.

The Pacers’ return to Ames was also delayed because of that injury. The exhibition at Iowa State had initially been planned for a year earlier before Indiana changed course following Haliburton’s injury.

Instead, the timing created something considerably bigger.

Haliburton gets to begin his NBA comeback at Hilton Coliseum, surrounded by Iowa State students he personally made sure could attend.

The Pacers and Timberwolves are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Indiana’s official game preview describes the matchup as Haliburton’s return after 16 months away from NBA game action.