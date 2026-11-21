Jalen Rose has made it clear he would be interested in taking Charles Barkley’s place on ‘Inside the NBA’ if the Hall of Famer follows through on his retirement plans. Rose’s comments come after Barkley publicly endorsed him as his preferred replacement, giving the possibility of a major change to the popular NBA studio show a new twist. More league-wide coverage is available at Heavy’s NBA page.

Jalen Rose Responds to Charles Barkley’s Endorsement

“I love Charles, and yes, that would be something that I would be interested in,” Rose told Front Office Sports Tonight on Thursday.

Rose also explained how much Barkley’s public support meant to him, even if the opportunity never materializes.

“If Charles Barkley is going to say into a microphone that you’re the person he feels should replace him, you can’t write a check for that, even if it never happens,” Rose said.

The former NBA player has already had opportunities to work alongside Barkley and the rest of the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew, filling in as a guest analyst on the program. He has also worked with TNT on college basketball coverage alongside Adam Lefkoe, Jamal Mashburn and Bruce Pearl. That experience gives Rose something beyond a familiar name: an existing connection to the show’s personalities and its style.

Barkley Already Identified Rose as His Preferred Replacement

Barkley made his preference known in October during an appearance on BetMGM Gameday Live. Asked about the possibility of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green replacing him, Barkley praised Green but made it clear Rose was his first choice.

“I like Draymond, but Jalen Rose is fantastic. He’s substituted for us sometimes. Jalen Rose is unbelievable, Vince Carter is unbelievable … but Jalen Rose, to me, would be the perfect guy because he’s done the most with us,” Barkley said.

That endorsement carries weight because Barkley isn’t simply suggesting another former player who can talk basketball. Rose has already appeared alongside the show’s established cast and understands the chemistry that has helped make the program so popular. Barkley’s comments about his preferred successor also made clear that he sees Rose as someone who could fit naturally into the role.

Inside the NBA Faces a Major Changing Point

The timing is significant. Longtime host Ernie Johnson has confirmed that the 2026-27 season will be his final one on Inside the NBA. Barkley has repeatedly tied his own future to Johnson’s, describing the two as a “package deal” and saying he would leave when Johnson does.

That means the show could be preparing to lose two of its most recognizable personalities after the season. Johnson’s retirement announcement has made the question of who could take over for Barkley more than just offseason speculation.

The program now airs on ESPN and ABC through a licensing agreement with TNT Sports, which continues to produce the show. No formal offer has been reported for Rose, and Barkley’s endorsement does not guarantee he will get the job. Green, Vince Carter and other potential candidates could also enter the conversation.

Still, Rose’s public expression of interest changes the discussion. Barkley has identified the person he believes could replace him, and Rose has indicated he would welcome the opportunity. With Johnson’s departure already confirmed, the future of Inside the NBA is becoming a much bigger story.