The Los Angeles Lakers’ 14-3 start to the season has cooled down rumors of a potential blockbuster trade.

The trade rumor mill is at it again, and with the deadline to make deals around the league less than three months away, prepare for rampant trade proposals. That includes the Lakers, who have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis, who could be the league’s biggest draw around the trade deadline.

Davis, 33, was famously traded from the Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025, bringing All-NBA superstar Luka Doncic to Los Angeles. Could fate have a Davis-Lakers reunion in the near future?

Would the Lakers Trade Two Top Stars to Bring Back Davis?

Unless Davis and the Wizards come to terms on a buyout, which is far from the expectation, the feeling is that the 10-time All-Star could be traded before the deadline in February, especially if the Wizards continue to drop in the standings. Could the Lakers make a move for Davis? That’s highly debatable. Would they consider moving Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler to reunite with the big man who helped lead them to a championship at the start of the decade? Not a chance, says Lakers reporter Trevor Lane.

“First of all, no. The Lakers would never do that,” Lane said during a recent episode of the “Lakers Nation” podcast. “Second of all, no, the math does not work. They would not do that. That’s a lot of salary going out. Well, actually, it is close enough, I think, to where it would work. But the Lakers would never do that.”

Trading Reaves and Kessler, two players who received long-term deals in the offseason, for an older former All-Star with a rich injury history is a tall ask, even if it would mean bringing back Davis, who has his place among the greatest Lakers of all time.

Davis is putting up MVP-caliber numbers, albeit for a Washington team that hasn’t come close to the promising expectations most had for the team entering the season. A healthy Davis would undeniably raise the Lakers’ ceiling, but hammering out a trade without including Reaves or Kessler would feel close to impossible.

What Detonated the Davis-to-L.A. Reunion Rumors?

Rumors took off after ESPN’s Scott Kaplan reported that he heard from insiders that Davis, who spent 5 ½ seasons in L.A., “wants to return to the Lakers.”

Even if that is true, and even if Davis asks the Wizards to trade him back to L.A., the star big man’s contract is a big obstacle in the way of a potential deal.

“The thing with AD that I’ve mentioned recently is that he is just making too much money (that) it’s difficult for L.A. to execute a trade for him without giving up Walker or Austin ,” Lakers journalist Jovan Buha said during a recent live stream episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast. “There is a way to do a four-for-one (trade) (Quentin) Grimes, (Sandro) Mamu(kelashvili) (Jarred Vanderbilt) and (Collin) Sexton, but now you’re decimating your depth, you’re gonna have to pay AD — he’s gonna want a contract extension — and there’s no guarantee that he’s able to make it through 82 games plus the playoffs.”

Buha did note that the Lakers could, theoretically, emerge as a suitor for Davis if the 33-year-old big man were to reach a buyout with the Wizards. But L.A. could only welcome back Davis if he were willing to accept a pretty steep pay cut.