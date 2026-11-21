The Los Angeles Lakers (14-3) hold the NBA’s best record a month into the season, yet they acknowledge they still lack the pieces to win a title.

Ahead of Friday’s 106-104 win over the Sacramento Kings, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka confirmed the franchise would be “active” ahead of the Feb. 11 trade deadline.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka told Spectrum SportsNet.

“We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can,” he continued.

“Don’t want to get too far over our skis with a hot start, because you don’t want to get big-headed, but clearly the way it’s gone so far, it’s been great, and we hope it continues,” added the longtime Lakers executive.

Lakers Trade Deadline Possibilities

Several insiders have indicated that the Lakers’ top priority is adding another big man to back up Walker Kessler, with Kevon Looney failing to pan out as hoped. The three-time NBA champion has appeared in just seven games as Kessler’s reserve, averaging a meager 7.3 minutes per contest. Potential Lakers trade targets reportedly include the Brooklyn Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe, Sacramento Kings’ Precious Achiuwa, Milwaukee Bucks’ Jericho Sims and Chicago Bulls’ Jalen Smith. Earlier this week, Lakers insider Jovan Buha laid out a pathway for the Lakers to land either Sharpe or Achiuwa.

“Hardy plus two seconds. I think you could get Achiuwa,” Buha said.

“I think Sharpe might be worth a little bit more than that. But I think you get in the conversation for both these guys.”

“I think three seconds would lock it up with either one,” added the Lakers insider. “Two might get you them, but I think between the two, Sharpe would have more value, and I would prefer Sharpe.”

Lakers Seek Size at Trade Deadline

The Lakers have good reason to pursue more size before the NBA trade deadline. JJ Redick’s team ranks 26th in rebounding and 15th in opponent paint points allowed despite Kessler’s elite rim protection and shot-blocking.

“The Lakers entered tonight as the 29th-ranked defensive rebounding team,” Buha said earlier this week before the Lakers’ loss to the Utah Jazz.

“That’s where Sharpe, I think, checks a lot of the boxes,” he said of Day’Ron Sharpe.

“If you could be a pick-and-roll threat, a rebounder, and a rim protector, I’m interested. I think the Lakers should be interested.”

The Lakers (14-3) will next host the Utah Jazz (3-14) on Monday.