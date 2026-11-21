The Los Angeles Lakers (barely) got the job done Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, who have won just one game so far this season.

The victory was far from easy for L.A., which saw itself in a close battle down to the wire against a team notorious for losing games. A win is a win, and the Lakers improved to a league-best 14-3 on the season, but there will be plenty of things head coach JJ Redick will point out during the team’s next film session.

One of the main talking points of the game, however, occurred after the first two quarters were in the books.

Lakers Superstar Heard Going Off on Teammate at Halftime

The Lakers entered intermission with an eight-point deficit, much to the ire of superstar point guard Luka Doncic, who had 17 points (13 in the first quarter) and four assists after the first 24 minutes. Before Doncic went back to the locker room at halftime, cameras caught the 27-year-old star chewing out teammate Sandro Mamukelashvili, one of the team’s top offseason free-agent signings.

Doncic appeared to direct frustration toward Mamukelashvili for his subpar defensive effort, and it sounded like he said, “It’s every f–-ing game Mamu getting blown by. Every f—ing time! Every f—ing time.”

Doncic is the best player and unquestioned leader of the Lakers, but NBA reporter Jovan Buha wishes the superstar guard didn’t utter those comments in front of cameras.

“Look, I’ll say these things happen in terms of guys making certain comments,” Buha said during a recent live-steam episode of the “Buha’s Block” podcast. “Obviously, it’s not great that was caught on film, and I’m sure that’s a quick conversation (to have behind closed doors).”

Mamukelashvili, 27, was never thought of as Dennis Rodman or Gary Payton on defense, but it seems that Doncic has been particularly fed up with the big man’s performance on that side of the ball recently.

This season, Mamukelashvili, at least offensively, has been one of the brightest spots on the team, but the 6-foot-10 big man has struggled mightily over the last three games, 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game while shooting 23.2 percent from the field. Mamukelashvili has failed to connect on his last 10 3-point attempts.

L.A. Scrapes By Sacramento

The Lakers have plenty to clean up before they travel to San Antonio to take on the 13-3 Spurs next Friday.

Although the Lakers have won nine of their last 10 games, with a nine-game winning streak sandwiched in between, the team has started to cool off over the last three games. L.A.’s offensive efficiency has plummeted, and Doncic has fallen back to Earth some after a rocketing start to the season.

Of course, L.A.’s recent struggles, against subpar teams, has some — if not a lot — to do with the absence of star guard Austin Reaves, who has not played since bruising his left heel in the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 11.

Reaves’ absence has put even more on Doncic’s plate, and the All-NBA superstar has shown some fatigue as a result.

“I think we have a lot of heart and our ability to just make things work,” said Lakers forward Matisse Thybulle, who contributed 14 points and four 3-pointers Friday. “We’ve been throwing out a whole bunch of different lineups. … Just being able to be adaptable, I think, has been a huge thing for everyone on the roster.”

The mark of any good team is gutting out wins when things aren’t the smoothest. The Lakers pulled off some ugly wins over the Hornets and Kings this week, but they have won 14 of their first 17 games this season. That is impressive no matter how one slices it.