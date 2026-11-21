The Los Angeles Lakers narrowly escaped the Sacramento Kings. That statement will strike some worry among Lakers Nation.

L.A. was able to stave off the Kings late despite a clutch 3-pointer by star guard Zach Lavine, giving the team its 14th win of the season following a bad loss to the lowly Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The Lakers were once again without star guard Austin Reaves, whose “day-to-day” injury designation is starting to look quite inaccurate.

Lakers May Be 2-1 in Their Last Three Games, But…

Even though the Lakers were without Reaves, Friday’s game was far too close for comfort for a team that has the most wins of any team in the NBA this season. It is safe to conclude that L.A. misses Reaves, as the team’s offensive efficiency has plummeted in the 28-year-old star’s absence.

“This was supposed to be the easiest part of L.A.’s schedule this season and instead, they’ve barely beat the Hornets and Kings and got blown out in the fourth quarter against the Jazz,” expressed Lakers journalist Jovan Buha. “Over these past three games, they are 26th in the NBA in offensive rating and have a negative rating despite being 2-1 and despite playing three of the worst teams in the NBA. And so, after an encouraging start for the Lakers, they’ve looked mortal over the last three games, and it’s imperative that they recalibrate.”

Any team would see a dip in production without its second-best player. Reaves, who suffered a bruised left heel in the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks last week, may be out another game or two, and that will only continue to put more of the onus on Luka Doncic, who is averaging 33.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals while shooting just 41.4 percent overall and a lowly 30.6 percent from 3-point range.

L.A. Needs Reaves Back

Not only do the Lakers need Reaves back in the lineup, as L.A. wouldn’t want another loss to another team headed for the lottery, but his return will help take a lot of Doncic’s plate.

“Now the good news is that JJ Redick said before the game there’s a chance that Austin returns Monday against the Jazz, if not Friday against San Antonio. So the sooner Austin returns, the better.”

Before going down with injury, Reaves was posting career highs in points and steals per game while recording a career-best plus/minus and 3-point shooting percentage.

If Reaves is truly close to returning, the Lakers could clear him to return to the court ahead of Monday’s game against the Jazz; they could also sideline Reaves until Friday’s game, which would mark 16 days since he bruised his heel in Milwaukee.





