The Lakers saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end with a disappointing loss to the lowly Jazz, and while it was just one game, it has been emblematic of the way things have been going in Lakerland lately. There was a lackluster–save for Quentin Grimes–effort against the struggling Hornets earlier in the week, a win in overtime. Then there was the Utah loss. And on Friday, it appeared that a loss to the Kings was very much in the cards, after Sacramento went on a 17-7 run to close the first half and take an eight-point lead into the locker room.

The Lakers gave up 62 points n the first half to a Kings team that was 1-13 and ranks 27th in the NBA in offensive rating.

Coach JJ Redick was livid in the locker room and let his team know it. Said Luka Doncic: “Yeah, I mean, he yells. But I am used to it. But it got us all fired up so sometimes it is good to yell.”

JJ Redick ‘Regulated’ Himself in Halftime Speech to Lakers

The Lakers struggled offensively in the second half but their defense was ramped up considerably. They allowed just 42 points in the last two quarters, paving the way to retake the lead down the stretch and pull a win out of a very ugly and uneven effort.

Redick was asked about his high-volume halftime “speech” and said he did not even really show the team just how angry he really was: “I feel like I did a decent job of regulating at halftime. They may have a different opinion of that. I can’t repeat every word I used. The main message was that we have got to be tougher, we have got to bring a little bit of energy.”

Walker Kessler Got ‘Lit Up’

One player who got the brunt of Redick’s ire was Lakers center Walker Kessler, who finished the game with 15 points and three blocks but also had five fouls and only seven rebounds.

Said Kessler: “He lit me up a little bit, and rightfully so. But it was constructive. He was like, I know you can do this. Do it. He did a good job motivating the whole team.”

He continued: “I wasn’t playing physical. I wasn’t going up to dunk the ball, I was missing some touch around the rim. And then defensively, being undisciplined, jumping at stuff I don’t need to jump at. He definitely lit into me, and it was good. I needed it. That’s what makes a good coach, knowing when guys need that and guys don’t.”