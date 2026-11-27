With the unofficial start of NBA trade season around the corner, where players signed in the offseason become eligible to be moved, the Los Angeles Lakers figure to be one the most interesting teams to monitor.

Glancing at the standings, it sure doesn’t seem like the Lakers are in need of roster reinforcement. The team is enjoying the best start to a season since its title-winning 2019-20 campaign and possesses one of the early frontrunners for the NBA MVP award. L.A. has stormed out to a 15-3 start, giving it the best record in not just the Western Conference but the entire league.

But … a Trade May Be Imminent for the Lakers

The Lakers deserve applause for winning 15 of 18 games to start the season despite having multiple holes on the roster, none more glaring than the back up center position. Multiple reports have indicated that the Lakers are in the market for another big man, with one potential option being Brook Lopez of the cross-town rival Clippers.

According to ClutchPoints’ Jedd Pagaduan, the Lakers are among two teams that stand out as landing spots for Lopez, the sharpshooting 38-year-old center, if his team looks to move him before the trade deadline.

“Backup center has been somewhat of a weak spot for the Lakers to begin the 2026-27 season,” Pagaduan wrote. “Kevon Looney is more of a locker-room veteran than a rotation player at this point of his career, and it might be best for LA to reinforce that position prior to the trade deadline.”

Pagaduan did note, however, that the Lakers may not have an easy time negotiating with the Clippers … and that’s if they take the Lakers’ call to begin with.

“But again, the Lakers will find it difficult to negotiate a reasonable trade with the Clippers due to their rivalry,” Pagaduan added. “Moreover, the Lakers don’t have much in the way of trade assets, and they may want to acquire a younger big man who can contribute beyond this season, such as Day’Ron Sharpe of the Brooklyn Nets.”

If L.A. can get hands on Lopez, he would be a meaningful upgrade over Looney, especially considering Lopez’s ability to stretch the floor. (He is hitting over 43 percent of his 3-point attempts this season!)

L.A. Also Mentioned as Trade Destination for Lopez’s Teammate

Another veteran who has made the rounds in Lakers trade speculation is swingman Derrick Jones Jr., who shared uniforms with Luka Doncic as members of the Dallas Mavericks. Jones, 29, is another widely-expected trade candidate.

“The Lakers gambled this offseason by relying on low-cost options such as Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams to fill their need for a 3-and-D wing to complement Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves,” Pagaduan wrote. “But in the playoffs, the Lakers may need even more defense on the wing to survive four playoff rounds. Jones broke out and became a full-time starter in the NBA when he played alongside Doncic, so there is already existing synergy that should instill confidence in the Lakers that a trade for him would work out.”

Jones could step in as Day 1 starter for the Lakers, who could use some more help on the wings. While Williams and Thybulle have flashed excellence in moments, neither player is suited to start each night and deliver production on both sides of the ball, something Jones, a tested postseason contributor, has proven.