The Los Angeles Lakers will begin their four-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in an NBA Cup and top-of-the-West clash.

The Lakers are aiming to win their third straight game and their 12th in the last 13 games. Also, a win will qualify them for the cup quarterfinals as they eye the first title of the season.

The Lakers’ latest injury report ahead of the visit to the Frost Bank Center is a slight positive one. Austin Reaves is listed as questionable as he recovers from a left heel bruise. He returned to full practice training this week and could be in contention to play on Friday.

Lakers Get Mixed Injury News As Spurs May Have Full Team Healthy

Reaves has missed the last five games after going down in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 11. He landed awkwardly but damage was at a minimum, just a contusion that has kept him out for a handful of games.

The Lakers are 5-1 without Reaves this season which is huge but head coach JJ Redick will hope his secondary offensive outlet is given the green light to play against San Antonio. The Spurs will pose a more serious threat than the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings whom the Lakers faced in their last two games.

Reaves is averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 51.3% shooting from the field and 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc. It’s still early days but this is currently his best scoring season and it is his first season after signing the max contract during the offseason.

Aside from Reaves, the Lakers will have Quentin Grimes available. Grimes is currently the Laker with the most minutes aside from Luka Doncic, Reaves and Walker Kessler. His contribution has been immense this season following his signing this past summer.

The Lakers will be facing San Antonio with Victor Wembanyama who is not on the injury report. Both Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox are listed as questionable for the game. Tobias Harris remains out.

L.A.’s Potential Lineup

With Grimes available, the Lakers may go with the same starting team that won against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Doncic, Kessler, Grimes, Jake LaRavia and Matisse Thybulle were the starting unit.

If Reaves makes a return, the dynamic may shift a little although head coach JJ Redick may not likely play him from the start.

The Lakers will be slight favorites but there isn’t much of a difference as to how the game could go. San Antonio with Wembanyama can beat any team in the league so can Los Angeles with Doncic.

The Lakers have lost only once this month which was a shock loss to the Jazz. They scored below 100 points for the first time since the loss to the Golden State Warriors in late October. Redick’s offensive setup has been their biggest key this season which makes having Doncic and Kessler on the floor crucial.





