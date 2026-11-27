The Los Angeles Lakers face their toughest matchup to date on Friday, when they visit the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center for the final group stage game of the 2026 NBA Cup.

But before Friday’s game, Luka Doncic made an honest admission about teammate Walker Kessler in an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Doncic revealed that he personally requested that the Lakers trade for Kessler this past summer.

“I told them after the season I wanted Walker,” Doncic said. “I think he’s a really good player. Obviously, last season he didn’t play. He played like five games. Obviously, (the Utah Jazz) kept him out, but just playing against him in the previous years, it was hard to score.

“He was protecting the rim,” the superstar continued. “He was dominating the paint. So, just after the season, I went to them and said, ‘I want Walker.'”

And the Lakers obliged, acquiring Kessler from the Jazz via sign-and-trade. They parted ways with two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps. They also signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million extension.

Kessler has been a perfect fit with Doncic and the Lakers. He’s averaging 14.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

Walker Kessler to Play Vital Role vs. Spurs

With the Lakers facing a Spurs team featuring Victor Wembanyama, Walker Kessler will have a vital role on Friday.

Kessler will be tasked with slowing down Wembanyama, who is averaging 30.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.8 blocks. No one has a chance of stopping Wemby, but Kessler is well-equipped to make things hard for the Spurs superstar.

In an interview with ESPN, Kessler is looking forward to his matchup against Wemby.

“He’s an unreal player,” Kessler said. “His metrics are … there’s no precedent for it. But for me, what a great opportunity to compete against someone like that and to be bettering yourself to try to overcome that kind of level of player. That’s how I look at it.”

The Lakers-Spurs game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. EST. It will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Luka Doncic Behind Wemby in MVP Odds

According to Kalshi, Victor Wembanyama is still the favorite to win the MVP this season. Wemby’s current odds are at 53.0 percent, with Luka Doncic in second at just 28.0 percent.

On the other hand, NBA.com’s Shaun Powell has Doncic atop the MVP ladder ahead of Wembanyama for this week.

The two superstars are expected to be neck-and-neck for the rest of the season unless something drastic happens.