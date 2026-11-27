The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in an important NBA Cup matchup. But before tonight’s game, the Lakers made a key decision regarding Bronny James.

According to multiple Lakers reporters, the team has assigned James to their NBA G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

“The Lakers announced they have assigned Bronny James to the Coachella Valley Lakers. Coachella Valley next plays Nov. 29 and Dec. 3,” Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register tweeted.

James has yet to break into JJ Redick’s rotation in his third NBA season. He has appeared in just seven games, averaging 1.1 points in 2.7 minutes per game.

This will also be Bronny’s second stint with Coachella Valley this season. He was assigned earlier this month as the G League season started.

In his lone appearance, the 22-year-old guard had 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal on 44.4 percent shooting as Coachella Valley beat the Salt Lake City Stars.

Lakers Urged to Part Ways With Bronny James

Amid a rough third season, a Lakers insider has urged the franchise to part ways with Bronny James and sign a more impactful player.

On a recent episode of the Buha’s Block podcast, Jovan Buha suggested waiving Bronny to sign free agent swingman Bruce Brown Jr., who was a vital part of the Denver Nuggets‘ championship-winning team in 2023.

“I’d be cool with Bruce Brown,” Buha said. “At this point, why not waive Bronny and just have Bruce Brown on the team?”

Buha argued that Bronny’s lack of improvement this season is concerning. He even admits that he’ll be surprised if a team signs the young guard to a contract, though a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers makes sense.

Bronny James Named Lakers Trade Asset

The Lakers are expected to be active at the trade deadline in search of a reliable backup center to Walker Kessler.

Erin Pincus of Bleacher Report named Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero and Bronny James as the Lakers’ best young trade assets.

Carr has the highest upside, while Thiero has role player written all over him, though he has yet to have a healthy season.

Bronny, on the other hand, was described as a “league-wide fan favorite.”