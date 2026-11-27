In a rather surprising development, Luka Doncic remains ahead of Victor Wembanyama on the latest KIA NBA MVP Ladder, adding extra stakes to Friday’s mouthwatering clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Many expected Wemby to leapfrog Doncic after a historic week in which he recorded 94 points, 34 rebounds and seven blocks over a two-game span — highlighted by a 50-point eruption against the New Orleans Pelicans. The development is even more surprising given Doncic’s underwhelming week, during which he shot just 21.7% from deep and averaged 5.0 turnovers. However, NBA.com’s Shaun Powell explained why Doncic had done enough through the first month to hold off Wemby.

“Luka had a mostly inactive week during which the Lakers scored a pair of victories against struggling teams, the Kings and Jazz. Of course, his season to date is more reflective of what he did prior to those games, and so he hangs onto the top spot — barely, though — for another week,” Powell wrote.

“…Wemby, like Luka, had a light week with just two games, but one was a blockbuster and the next a solid follow-up,” Powell continued. “He made history against the Pelicans to become the first player of his era to record a 50-piece stat line with 15+ rebounds, 4+ steals and 5+ blocks. Then his follow-up, 44 points and 16 rebounds in a loss to Portland, was stellar as well.”

Luka Doncic, Lakers Face Biggest Test

Doncic can make a statement against Wemby and the Spurs on Friday, when the Lakers face a top-five seed in the West for the first time this season.

Powell feels Doncic has more to prove despite being ahead in the MVP race.

“Wemby is among the elite in scoring, rebounds and blocks, and the Spurs are winning. He has conquered just about everything sent his way this season, and now it’s on to Luka and the Lakers,” wrote the veteran NBA writer.

For what it’s worth, Wemby (-145) enters the game as the slight odds-on NBA MVP favorite over Doncic (+170). Those odds could change after Friday’s game.

Lakers vs. Spurs in NBA Cup

A loss to the Spurs eliminates the Lakers from the NBA Cup knockouts, while Wemby and Co. hold the tiebreaker edge — raising the stakes even higher for the Luka Doncic vs. Victor Wembanyama showdown.

To his credit, Wemby is approaching the game like it’s a do-or-die game.

“Must win,” Victor Wembanyama said of facing the Lakers.

“You know we need to take that lead [in the West standings]. A big game, big, big game,” he added.

As Wemby noted, Wednesday’s loss to Portland dropped the Spurs (15-4) behind the top-seeded Lakers (15-3) — meaning a San Antonio win tonight reclaims the No. 1 spot via point differential. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Lakers — after the Spurs, they face tough tests against Memphis and Houston in a week that will show JJ Redick if his squad is truly a contender.

“I think these four games will be a great barometer of where we’re at,” he said on Wednesday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.