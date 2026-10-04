Anthony Davis Reveals Reason for Los Angeles Lakers Request in 2025

Two weeks before the 2025 NBA trade deadline, Anthony Davis made a request to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis felt that the Lakers needed to acquire a center to become title contenders. He also wanted to play in his natural position of power forward.

“I think we need another big,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there.”

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The Lakers did try to get a center in Mark Williams two weeks, but the trade with the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded.

But before all of that, the Lakers pulled off the most shocking trade in NBA history.

Davis, along with Max Christie and a first-round pick, was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

The Lakers also sent Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz to balance out the finances.

Anthony Davis Opens Up About Lakers Center Request

In an appearance on the Numbers On The Board podcast, Anthony Davis was asked about his thought process on why he requested a center in his final weeks with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis explained that he was not feeling like himself that season because of the added weight. He was also getting beat up playing against natural centers like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid on a nightly basis.

“I’ve always played like 250 (lbs), 255,” Davis said via HoopsHype. “And that year I had got to like 265, and it was like I didn’t like it. It actually probably like 268 and I didn’t like it. I’m like, ‘Bro, I can’t play like this. I feel heavy.’ So I tried to cut during the season but when like when you trying to do that while you playing this it was tough. And then that’s when I went and was like hey man I want another big and all this stuff and you know it just didn’t happen whatever.”

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Fortunately for Davis, he doesn’t have to worry about playing center with the Washington Wizards.

Alex Sarr, Deandre Ayton and Tristan Vukcevic are all capable of playing the five, while Davis can focus on being the Wizards’ starting power forward.

Lakers Finally Traded for a Center

Around 18 months after Anthony Davis requested a center, the Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled it off.

The Lakers acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz via sign-and-trade. They signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million contract and traded two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

Nevertheless, Davis and the Lakers have moved on from each other. Davis is ready to embrace his new team, while the Lakers are finally in their Luka Doncic era following LeBron James‘ departure.