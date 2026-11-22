There was little to no chance that Bronny James would have a stable rotational role on this current Los Angeles Lakers roster. However, even the deep rotation is proving difficult, which has confirmed what a large majority felt all through the summer.

James wasn’t waived or traded, but after the first few weeks of his third season, it is looking like keeping him wasn’t the best idea. According to Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts, the young guard may be headed down the same path as his former teammate, who was waived before the start of the season.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are only using Bronny James in blowout games and refuse to demote him to the G League for needed minutes,” Watts wrote. “The 22-year-old guard failed his preseason audition, and now he can barely sniff the floor. This feels eerily similar to what happened to Dalton Knecht last season.”

James is still eligible to move between the G League and the NBA, but it appears that the franchise wants him to remain in the deep rotation. However, it feels like he is stuck in that position if he remains in the franchise.

Lakers May Have to Make Decision on Bronny James

Before the offseason kicked into full gear, the Lakers guaranteed James’ salary for the 2026-27 season. Not waiving them and when the season was about to start seemed like a little show of faith at the time. However, he, just like Knecht, was highly speculated to be moved during the summer.

No deal materialized for James and Knecht and the Lakers were eventually faced with cutting a player to get their roster to the allowable league limit.

“The Lakers waived Knecht in the preseason to get their roster down to 15 players,” Watts added. “The battle was between him and Bronny after James struggled mightily during the preseason. L.A. wants Bronny to play point guard, but he keeps struggling in that role. It may already be too late for James.”

The Lakers backcourt is a tough position to find minutes for anyone much less a player in the deep rotation. Both of their core stars are guards and they play significant minutes. Even in their absence, head coach JJ Redick hasn’t trusted James enough to bump his minutes.

James is averaging only 2.7 minutes per game which is among the lowest on the roster. He would have benefited from extra G League minutes for added confidence just like rookie Cameron Carr has.

Should L.A. Key Into James’ Future or Move on?

It’s a rather disappointing look for James who among many things would have wanted to prove that he belongs somewhere without his father. He had a decent run of games last season with good enough minutes for a deep rotational piece.

Los Angeles is just a difficult franchise for a young guard or even a young player to play significant minutes at the moment. The franchise is aiming to win around Luka Doncic and it means that not just James but players like Adou Theiro and Carr have to endure garbage minutes.

“The Los Angeles Lakers clearly stopped trying to develop Dalton Knecht last season, and Bronny James appears headed down that same path,” Watts added. “He can only get in the game during garbage time and isn’t even getting reps in the G League. There is just no effort from the organization to improve his game.”

If it comes down to moving James, it may be a win-win situation. The young guard gets to go where he can at least enjoy developmental minutes and the Lakers open up a roster spot for a potential addition.