The Los Angeles Lakers received another encouraging sign Sunday that Austin Reaves is nearing his return.

Reaves participated fully in practice as he continues recovering from a bone bruise in his left heel, coach JJ Redick told reporters.

The Lakers did not conduct live drills, but Reaves’ participation marked another step forward after he missed four consecutive games.

The update comes one day before Los Angeles hosts the Utah Jazz, one of two possible return dates Redick previously identified for his starting guard.

Reaves has not been cleared publicly to play Monday, but his latest progress gives the Lakers reason for optimism.

Austin Reaves Takes Important Step Toward Lakers Return

LakersNation reporter Daniel Starkand reported Sunday that Redick confirmed Reaves was a full participant in practice.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike also reported that Reaves took part in the session, although the Lakers did not conduct live competition.

The distinction is important.

Participating in a noncontact practice represents progress, but it does not necessarily mean Reaves is ready for the physical demands of an NBA game.

Still, Sunday’s development follows several encouraging updates.

Reaves injured his left heel during the Lakers’ Nov. 11 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving the game in the third quarter.

Initial X-rays were negative, and Redick subsequently said there was no structural damage.

The injury was classified as a heel contusion, or bone bruise.

Reaves has gradually increased his on-court activity while the Lakers monitored his recovery.

JJ Redick Previously Identified Possible Return Dates

Before Friday’s 106-104 victory over Sacramento, Redick offered his most optimistic assessment of Reaves’ recovery.

The Lakers coach said Reaves had enjoyed another productive workout and could return during one of the team’s next two games.

“Hopefully we’ll get AR back soon,” Redick said.

The Lakers host Utah on Monday before traveling to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

That schedule provides Reaves with two potential opportunities to return without forcing him into a back-to-back situation.

Los Angeles has remained competitive without its second-leading scorer, but the offensive burden has shifted heavily toward Luka Doncic.

Reaves was averaging 23.5 points while shooting 50.8% from the field before suffering the injury.

His ability to create shots, attack the basket and initiate offense gives the Lakers another reliable option when opponents pressure Doncic.

Lakers Could Soon Regain Key Offensive Weapon

The Lakers have won two of their four games without Reaves, including Friday’s narrow victory over Sacramento.

Their offense, however, has struggled to generate the same consistency.

Los Angeles scored only 97 points in Wednesday’s loss to Utah and needed a late comeback to escape against the Kings.

Reaves’ return would provide another scoring threat while allowing Redick greater flexibility with his guard rotation.

Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton have absorbed additional responsibilities during his absence.

A healthy Reaves would also give the Lakers another dependable ballhandler in close games.

For now, the final decision rests on how his heel responds to increased activity.

Sunday’s practice participation was an important step.

Whether it leads to his return against Utah will become clearer when the Lakers release their next injury report.