It seems like quite a luxury for a 14-3 team to be considered incomplete roster-wise. The Los Angeles Lakers are in that category.

The Lakers are enjoying one of best starts in franchise history, opening the season with wins in 14 of their first 17 games. Superstar point guard Luka Doncic is playing like the NBA MVP, and the many moves the front office made over the summer appear to be paying dividends, at least so far.

But that will likely not keep the Lakers quiet around the trade deadline, which is less than three months away. General manager Rob Pelinka has spoken, and the trade rumor mill has only grown louder because of it.

Proposed Trade Sees Lakers Land Two Game-Changing Starters

Many Lakers fans would agree that the team is still a piece or two away from feeling good about its chances to dethrone the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference this season. Although L.A. has limited tradeable assets, Pelinka and co. could do some strategizing and land the pieces Doncic needs to captain these Lakers to the franchise’s first Finals since 2020.

In a trade proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user, the Lakers address their two biggest holes in one deal. Here is the suggested framework.

Lakers receive: C Brook Lopez and F Derrick Jones Jr.

Clippers receive: F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, F Jarred Vanderbilt and second round picks in 2031 and 2032

According to Fanspo’s trade machine, this is a legal trade under the current CBA. As for whether both teams would agree to a trade like this, it is hard pressed to imagine the Lakers declining a deal that would send them two playoff-tested starters, even if it means bidding farewell to Mamukelashvili, one of their marquee offseason free-agent signings.

Recent reports have indicated that the Clippers could be busy around the trade deadline if they decide to recoup some of the draft capital they lost as a result of the NBA’s investigation into the franchise for salary cap circumvention. While this proposed trade only sends the Clippers a couple of second rounders, they could then flip Mamukelashvili and Vanderbilt to another team for additional assets.

L.A. Could Be Among Most Active Teams Around Deadline

Even if the Lakers aren’t eyeing a blockbuster before the deadline to make deals strikes in February, they are likely to push hard to at least find a center to back up star big man Walker Kessler.

“The Lakers are still monitoring the market for big men, team sources told The Athletic,” Woike reported. “They traded for Walker Kessler and signed Kevon Looney to play center, and (Sandro) Mamukelashvili can play the position, too. The team could address the position either by trade or signing, like with potentially adding (Matisse) Thybulle. The roster is currently at full capacity.”

While nothing is set in stone, the Lakers almost cannot afford not to make a trade for a big man because of the position they have taken on current back up center Kevon Looney.

“This team really can’t afford to lose Kessler for any extended amount of time,” Woike wrote. “The Lakers have already decided that Kevon Looney isn’t a workable backup center, and they have limited trade assets to address that (at a time when supply for backup centers is low and demand around the league outside of the Lakers is high).”

Would someone like Lopez, who has been a total revelation this season, fit that billing? The 38-year-old veteran has been an anomaly this season, averaging 15.7 points while — and get this! — shooting over 42 percent from 3-point range.

Jones, meanwhile, could represent a strong upgrade for L.A., which is rather light on the wings. The 29-year-old forward especially stands out because of his history playing alongside Doncic.