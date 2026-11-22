Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is reportedly closing in on a new NBA opportunity, and his next stop would put him in the same division as his former team.

Vincent, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lakers in 2023, is finalizing a deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The news comes after an extended stretch in free agency for the 30-year-old, whose Lakers tenure fell well short of expectations.

“Free agent guard Gabe Vincent is finalizing a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported on November 22. “Vincent, 30, provides the Kings a veteran backup point guard behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr.”

For Vincent, the reported agreement represents another opportunity to revive a career that looked considerably different when he first arrived in Los Angeles.

Gabe Vincent Never Lived Up to $33 Million Lakers Contract

Vincent joined the Lakers in July 2023 after establishing himself as an important contributor during the Miami Heat’s unexpected run to the NBA Finals.

He averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists across 22 playoff appearances that postseason, helping Miami reach the championship series against the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles rewarded him with a three-year, $33 million contract, expecting the veteran guard to provide perimeter defense, outside shooting and postseason experience.

It never quite worked out.

A knee injury derailed Vincent’s first season with the Lakers, limiting him to just 11 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. Although his availability improved the following year, he struggled to replicate the offensive production that made him an attractive free-agent signing.

By his final season in Los Angeles, Vincent’s role had diminished considerably.

He averaged just 4.8 points and 1.3 assists in 29 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign before the Lakers traded him and a future second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Kennard in February.

The move effectively ended a disappointing chapter for a player who arrived with significant expectations following his breakthrough in Miami.

Vincent subsequently finished the season in Atlanta before entering free agency.

Gabe Vincent Gets Another Chance With Lakers’ Division Rival

Sacramento’s interest in Vincent did not materialize overnight.

Heavy previously reported on November 9 that the Kings were considering Vincent as a veteran backcourt addition, with NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer identifying him as a potential target.

Charania’s latest report represents a meaningful development, with the two sides now finalizing an agreement rather than simply exploring a possible partnership.

The Kings have an immediate need for experienced point guard depth behind Acuff, who has emerged as one of the NBA’s most productive rookies early in the 2026-27 season.

Vincent would give Sacramento a veteran option capable of handling backup minutes while bringing experience from multiple postseason runs, including Miami’s trip to the 2023 Finals.

There is also an interesting connection to Sacramento’s organization.

Before emerging with the Heat, Vincent spent time with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate. A deal with the Kings would bring him back to the organization where he began his professional career.

His pending arrival also creates a familiar storyline for Lakers fans.

Vincent was once supposed to help Los Angeles compete for championships. Now, after injuries, declining production and a trade ended his Lakers tenure, he is nearing another opportunity elsewhere in the Pacific Division.

Whether Vincent can rediscover the form that earned him his original $33 million contract is another question. Sacramento appears prepared to give him that chance.