A fabricated rumor involving Stephen A. Smith has gone viral after the ESPN personality questioned the Los Angeles Lakers’ ability to win the NBA title.

The viral rumor was spread by X user Johnny U, who falsely claimed that ESPN had indefinitely suspended Smith for alleged race-baiting comments involving the Lakers. Smith had controversially challenged “brothers” across the league to stop a Lakers squad built around three white players from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“🚨BREAKING: ESPN has issued an indefinite suspension to Stephen A. Smith from its sports coverage segments after he claimed on First Take that the 13-2 Los Angeles Lakers may be “too white” to win an NBA championship. “While acknowledging that “these white brothers can play,” Smith challenged the NBA’s African-American stars by saying, “Y’all gonna let them win a championship?” “The segment drew immediate backlash and accusations of racism, including criticism from co-host Jay Williams, who described the remarks as “disturbing” and likened them to racial tropes from the 1930s and 1940s with reversed dynamics. Smith’s long-term future with ESPN is currently unclear.”

The post received over 3K likes and 1M views, going viral on Saturday.

Stephen A. Smith, Lakers Controversy

Smith confirmed there is not an ounce of truth to the rumor, pointing out he appeared live on ESPN’s “First Take” on both Thursday and Friday following his remarks.

“Good Lord. For the record, this is a flat out lie,” Smith wrote of the rumor.

“The extent ppl are willing to go through…..it’s just unreal. I’m neither suspended nor did I do a damn thing to BE Suspended. But hey, I appreciate the wake-up call. When ya mow the grass the snakes come out.”

Did Stephen A. Smith Go Too Far?

Smith received widespread backlash for comments that many perceived as “racist.” Notably, Jay Williams felt Smith’s comments were “disturbing” and archaic.

“This sounds like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed. Think about how disturbing that is,” he wrote on X.

Lakers legend Metta Sandiford-Artest felt that while Smith didn’t intend to be bigoted, he was still an indirect “ignitor of racism.”

“I love seeing white basketball players on same team. I feel no less insecure about a majority white @Lakers,” he wrote on X. “That’s like saying you are afraid of a black mom and black dad born president.

“People are so unaware that they are ignitors of racism.”

Smith has since doubled down on his comments, claiming he was “only talking basketball” and pointing out that no team in the modern era has won an NBA championship while relying on three white players.