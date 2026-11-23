MVP candidate Luka Doncic was criticized over a viral moment recently when he took the coach’s clipboard away from an assistant coach during a timeout. NBA cameras filmed the awkward moment that felt uncommon for a player to do something reserved for coaching. However, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick felt Luka was being a leader and that the team welcomes moments like that. No one on the Lakers staff felt offended or upset at Doncic’s actions.

Redick said the following about what happened with Luka and why it was normal for the Lakers:

“Whether it’s been the clip with Lindsey [Harding], where he wants to show something in a timeout. I tell you guys all the time, that first minute is for the guys. Sometimes, lately, I’ve been going over there early just to sit, and I don’t say anything. Those guys have been awesome, and Luka has been leading that.”

Redick directly referenced the moment of Lindsey Harding losing the clipboard to Doncic. The Lakers apparently listen to the players at the start of timeouts with names like Luka or Austin Reaves sharing their thoughts before the coaches speak. Both Harding and Redick took no offense and encouraged Doncic to continue leading with passion.

Why Luka Doncic Received Criticism Recently

Some media personalities have called out Luka for exerting himself a little too much recently. Viral moments of Doncic taking the clipboard or cursing out Lakers teammate Sandro Mamukelashvili for playing poor defense led to questions about his leadership.

A major reason for the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka to the Lakers featured them questioning if he could lead an NBA Championship team. Both on-court leadership and off-court conditioning were questioned by the Mavericks when Nico Harrison pulled off the shocking trade.

Many NBA minds put more pressure on Doncic, even though the Lakers have already won the trade after Dallas gave up on Anthony Davis. Luka has already gotten into better shape to answer one huge criticism about his future. The on-court leadership concerns made this a bigger story, but Redick has silenced that by vouching for his superstar player.

Lakers Success Relies On Luka

Redick showing full support for a controversial Doncic act is not surprising given the stakes involved. The Lakers are reliant on Luka leading them with Reaves and Walker Kessler as his best teammates. Doncic has more of a role leading his offense than almost any other superstar.

Nikola Jokic is the only other MVP caliber player with the same intense workload on offense, but he has Jamal Murray sharing more of the offensive pressure this season. Reaves missing time due to his injury has put more pressure on Luka to fully lead the Lakers to victories.

Doncic has played arguably the best basketball of his career and has tried to be a better leader. Redick is taking note of the latter and supporting Luka even when he goes a little too far. This is the season for Doncic to win an MVP Award and prove he’s the best player in the league with Redick’s support.