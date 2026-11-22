Seeing the Los Angeles Lakers’ blazing start to the season, their offseason business will be handed a decent grade. However, the roster is not exactly where the front office envisioned it to be at the start of the offseason.

Franchise executive Rob Pelinka is out for potential additions before the trade deadline, with some positions on the roster needing further fortification.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, getting a reliable backup center and another wing should be priority No. 1 to contend for a championship.

“The second thing that they need is a starting-level wing,” Lane said. “I know they have experimented with Ziaire Williams in the starting lineup, with Jake LaRavia in the starting lineup. They have had success with both (players), but the truth is that neither one is a long-term answer.”

Both Williams and LaRavia have been high-minute contributors this season, with both players getting a lot of starting minutes. Both former Memphis Grizzlies teammates may not be on the books for an extended period.

Lakers Pushed to Make Move for Starting-Level Wing

Williams has started seven out of 16 games so far, while LaRavia has started more with 11 games. Likely, head coach JJ Redick may stick with what has been working pending the outcome of the trade deadline when he will have a settled roster to work with for the second half of the season and the postseason.

Williams joined L.A. this summer after signing a one-year deal. It wasn’t expected that he would jump to start a fair few games but that has been the case. On a cheap salary and only 25 years old, there may be some feelings to take him back after this season.

However, banking on waiting till next offseason could come at the expense of having a deep playoff run. For LaRavia, his name came up in some offseason rumors but he has not only remained but is starting games. Also similar in age to Williams, he ideally could be a long-term option.

Either Williams or LaRavia could remain but there is a reason why the Lakers were heavily linked with Jonathan Kuminga before he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“They need a starting-level wing which is easier said than done to find that type of player,” Lane added.

Missing out on signing Kuminga was a huge blow because aside from many other reasons, he was looking like a good fit for the roster. Williams and Quentin Grimes who were brought in have been impressive, but whether they will make the Lakers a strong contender is not certain.

L.A. to Explore Possible Trade Options

The Lakers will have to explore wings that can combine well with their current starting core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. There have been several rumors but a move will have to depend on how far the front office is willing to go to get the addition.

Los Angeles currently doesn’t have an abundance of draft assets to make certain moves and multiple tradable pieces may have to be sent in any trade package for a starting-level player. But the headache with trading players even with low salaries is whether teams will be open to taking them on.





