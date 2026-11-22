It’s a small sample size and, in the end, the Lakers won two out of their last three games, but there is little doubt that the team just did not play up to its usual standards in the past week. It took overtime to get past the Hornets, and there was a loss to the Jazz, followed by a near-miss against the Kings on Friday–a 106-104 decision in which the Lakers were listless in the first half and were fractions of an inch away from losing on a last-second 3-point attempt from Zach LaVine. In all, the Lakers offense, playing without Austin Reaves, looked to be in real trouble. The team shot 43.1% in the three games and had an offensive rating of 107.7, which ranks 26th in the NBA in that span.

It should be noted that the combined record of the Lakers’ foes in those games is 8-39.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic: ‘Have to Work’ on Focus

Now, the absence of Reaves is the easy explanation of what’s gone wrong with the Lakers lately, and the fact that Luka Doncic, after his scorching start, has been somewhat more human this week–he has still averaged 30.0 points, but on just 40.0% shooting (32-for-80). But Doncic was asked about the Lakers’ approach lately, and he suggested the focus was off altogether.

He was asked about the team’s focus: “Not very good. We have to work on that. We should have gotten the last win, but we didn’t. But we got two wins. So we got to work on approaching the game a better way.”

The Lakers will see Utah (3-14) again at home on Monday, but had better pull their focus together after that. They play the Spurs, Grizzlies and Rockets in their next three, all on the road. Those three teams are just behind the Lakers in the West standings and have a combined record of 37-12.