The Los Angeles Lakers have no problem with franchise star Luka Doncic holding a teammate accountable — even if it means cussing him out on live TV.

During the Lakers’ 106–104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, cameras caught Doncic cussing out Sandro Mamukelashvili for repeatedly getting blown past on defense. The outburst came right after Los Angeles gave up three field goals in the final 45 seconds of the first half.

“Every f—ing game Mamu gets blown by… Every f—ing time!” Doncic was heard yelling at his teammates as they walked off the court.

JJ Redick on Luka Doncic Outburst

On Sunday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed the viral video and weighed in on whether he was comfortable with the Slovenian star’s public outburst.

“First of all, I think that what he’s been doing has been great, because he’s leading not out of frustration,” Redick said of Doncic’s leadership.

“Whether that was a frustrating moment or not — in fact, it was frustrating for me,” Redick continued. “It was a four-point game, and we didn’t execute and turned it into an eight-point game. I was steaming. And that was part of the reason maybe I raised my voice a little bit at halftime.

“Those guys have been awesome and Luka has been leading that. They are problem-solving in real time,” added Redick, praising Doncic for holding teammates in check.

As Redick alluded to, he delivered a heated halftime pep talk, which included yelling into the ears of both Doncic and Walker Kessler. The Lakers would respond strongly by holding the Kings to just 42 second-half points to seal the win.

Did Luka Doncic Go Too Far?

Shortly after videos of Doncic’s outburst went viral, several fans and analysts argued that the Lakers star had crossed a line — and potentially damaged team morale.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha noted it was “not great” that the moment was caught on camera, adding that Doncic could have pulled Mamukelashvili aside in the locker room instead of making a public scene.

“Look, I’ll say these things happen in terms of guys making certain comments,” Buha said on his podcast. “Obviously, it’s not great that was caught on film, and I’m sure that’s a quick conversation (to have behind closed doors).”

The Lakers (14-3) will next host the Utah Jazz (3-14) on Monday. Austin Reaves (heel) is widely expected to return from injury after missing the last four games.