The Los Angeles Lakers have a very thin center rotation, as Kevon Looney hasn’t panned out as Walker Kessler’s backup.

Yet the team’s top priority ahead of the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline is reportedly a rebounding 3-and-D wing. Amid those reports, an interesting Lakers trade proposal targets Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, who hasn’t quite lived up to his potential but could thrive with a change of scenery.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Keegan Murray

Lakers would receive: Keegan Murray

Kings would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia

Even after absorbing Murray’s $24.1M cap hit, the Lakers would remain $2.41M below the first apron. Best of all, they wouldn’t have to sacrifice any draft capital to take on his long-term money while offloading Jarred Vanderbilt’s undesirable contract.

Per Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Los Angeles — currently 26th in rebounding — is targeting a wing who can crash the boards at a high rate. Murray fits the bill, having averaged 5.5 rebounds per game across his five seasons in Sacramento, including a career-high 6.7 during his third year in 2024–25.

Why the Lakers Do It

The 6-foot-8 Murray has the physical tools to develop into an elite 3-and-D wing. He has averaged 2.2 threes per game over his career — a figure likely to jump alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. While his career 36% mark from deep is modest, evaluators point to Sacramento’s cramped spacing and lack of perimeter gravity as culprits for his contested looks. That won’t be an issue in Los Angeles, where sharing the floor with two high-level creators should generate plenty of wide-open threes.

There are obvious financial risks involved in taking on Murray, who is in the first year of a five-year, $140M extension. Still, the gamble could pay off for a 26-year-old player who has barely scratched the surface of his potential.

Why the Kings Do It

The former No. 4 overall pick has not panned out as hoped over his five seasons in Sacramento. Once projected to develop into an elite three-point shooter, Murray hit just 27% from deep last year and has begun the new season at an even colder 25% clip. While he averages a respectable 2.2 made threes per game for his career, his overall efficiency remains stubbornly mediocre.

It may be time for Sacramento to move on and fully pivot toward building around new franchise cornerstone Darius Acuff Jr. The potential Lakers trade would also offload Murray’s long-term money — a crucial step for a front office already weighed down by bloated contracts like Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, De’Andre Hunter and Zach LaVine. Moving off his salary would provide much-needed financial relief.