The Los Angeles Lakers made a surprising lineup change on Friday night by removing Jake LaRavia from the starting lineup. Top NBA mind JJ Redick provided a deeper insight into why he pulled LaRavia from the lineup in favor of Ziaire Williams. The Lakers have a handful of options at forward to see Redick making a few noteworthy changes already this season.

Redick explained why Williams replaced LaRavia after Jake spent a few weeks in the starting five

“I felt like, with the group they were going to start, again, we talked to Ziaire and Jake when we were playing the Milwaukee (Bucks) last week about both of those guys having some flexibility. I think Ziaire was in a really good rhythm, and he’s had some good games since he missed some time. We were trying to get him back into a rhythm. He hasn’t really had one over the last three games or so. So, some of it was about that, and some of it was about the matchup. Those guys are both easy, low-maintenance winners. They’re not going to be affected by that.”

Redick’s explanation makes sense that the starting role isn’t as important to this situation as most others around the league. Williams, LaRavia, and Matisse Thybulle split time as the three best all-around wing options. Redick expects them all to play strong defense and hit open three-pointers when called upon.

Will Jake LaRavia Return To Starting Lineup?

Redick did not speak as if the move was a permanent thing that will see Williams starting every game and LaRavia always on the bench. The matchup against the Sacramento Kings and the previous games influenced Redick’s decision on Friday night.

Expect LaRavia back in the lineup when the Lakers need more offense or the matchup works better for him. Williams can defend both guards and forwards to make his presence more valuable in a lineup led by Luka Doncic.

Both players will remain noteworthy members of the Lakers’ rotation unless someone has a rough stretch, or the Lakers acquire another forward. Center Walker Kessler and the two starting guard spots are the only guaranteed starting roles compared to forward remaining open.

How Austin Reaves’ Injury Changed Rotation

The injury to Austin Reaves forcing him out of a few games led to Quentin Grimes getting more time in the guard rotation. Despite being a natural guard, Grimes often spends some time at forward when Reaves and Doncic are playing 35+ minutes.

Grimes moving to shooting guard more often in Reaves’ absence means the forward minutes require more versatility. Williams and LaRavia both receive enough playing time to make the starting role less important. Both players split enough minutes to see them sharing the job.

Struggles of power forward/small ball center Sandro Mamukelashvili make it more important for names like Williams, Thybulle, and LaRavia to thrive making the most of their respective minutes. Redick’s decision is not a big deal in the grand scheme of the Lakers, but it could help Williams get back in a groove.