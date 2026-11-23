The Los Angeles Lakers surprised fans by ruling out Austin Reaves for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz. NBA fans expected the Lakers to at least give a chance to prove he was ready in Monday’s practice or during pre-game shootaround. Reaves has been dealing with a left heel bruise, but positive updates appeared to see him inching closer towards a return.

The Lakers revealed their injury report for Monday’s game and only has Reaves listed on it by confirming he’ll be out. No other Lakers player is at risk of missing the game unless something drastic happens before Monday night. Luka Doncic will once again have extra pressure on him as the only noteworthy shot creator who can take over a game for the Lakers.

Quentin Grimes has stepped up in Reaves’ absence and will likely remain in the starting lineup for at least one more game. Redick has made some changes by placing Ziaire Williams back in the lineup over Jake LaRavia. The Lakers have been forced to get creative for the offense to work without Reaves. Utah is coming off an intense game against the Dallas Mavericks to give the Lakers an advantage there with three days of rest.

When Lakers Fans Can Expect Austin Reaves Back

One noteworthy reason for the Lakers playing it safe with Reaves is the schedule. The Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs all the way on Friday after Monday’s game to give Reaves more rest before his first game back.

Redick implied that Reaves would be back over the next few games when speaking to the media earlier today. The Lakers will likely wait to bring Reaves back against the Spurs with more time to rehab and extra importance in that game. Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio will face the Lakers with NBA Cup ramifications as the final night of games.

Reaves will be rested for that game, and the Lakers believe they can beat Utah without him. Despite better play lately, the Jazz remain one of the worst teams in the league. Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen will not be healthy for the Lakers game to boost their chances of an easier victory.

Lakers Fans Should Feel Good About Austin Reaves

Injuries impacting stars are never good, but Reaves’ injury should not be viewed as a serious one to panic over. Doncic advised Reaves to be safe with the injury since he rushed back from the same issue with the Dallas Mavericks, and it worsened his health.

The Lakers and Reaves decided to wait it out over rushing him back too early. Redick has only given positive updates with no setbacks and made it clear that Reaves should be on the court playing before the month ends.

Players like Walker Kessler or Sandro Mamukelashvili have presented bigger question marks to linger longer. Lakers should be happy that Reaves is taking time to get his health right and returning when the team needs him more. The slow week with few games came at the perfect time for Reaves to play it safe.