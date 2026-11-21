The Los Angeles Lakers sit atop the Western Conference standings following a 106-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

The Lakers improved to 14-3 as Luka Doncic continued his MVP campaign. Doncic is averaging 37.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.9 steals.

While Doncic is carrying the load offensively, the Lakers’ defense is being held together by players like Walker Kessler, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams.

Lakers Forward Called ‘Boring’ and ‘Brilliant’

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer founder highlighted the season Matisse Thybulle is having as one of the best glue guys in the league.

“Let’s go ahead and give at least one brilliantly boring glue guy the spotlight they deserve,” Simmons said via ClutchPoints. “When you have somebody as great as Luka offensively, you can afford to have the one role guy who’s just, ‘I’m just here to play awesome defense and make hustle plays and fill in the blanks.’ And he’s finally found his stride all these years later.”

“I held onto my Thybulle stock,” he added. “It wasn’t worth a lot. There wasn’t a reason to sell it because it was going for nothing. … It’s been nice to see him finally used correctly.”

In 17 games this season, Thybulle is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.3 steals. He has flourished as one of the starting forwards as a key 3-and-D player. He is knocking down 40.5 percent of his 3-point shots and is second in the league in steals per game.

The Lakers signed Thybulle to a one-year, $3.3 million deal in the offseason. He was coming off an injury-riddled campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers, rebuilding his stock early on and ahead of next year’s loaded free agency class.

JJ Redick Giving Matisse Thybulle Freedom Defensively

Matisse Thybulle has always been one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Thybulle was a two-time All-Defensive Second Team selection with the Philadelphia 76ers early in his career.

The Australian-American forward then struggled to stay healthy with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

And one of the reasons why Thybulle has flourished defensively is because of JJ Redick’s decision to give him freedom on that end of the ball.

“It’s no different than a highly unique offensive player and giving them freedom to be creative,” Redick said via Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. “You’ve got to be able to do it within our system. … He’s got the freedom to be himself, and we know he’s going to make more good happen than bad.”

The Lakers are back in action on Monday, welcoming the Utah Jazz back for a rematch at the Crypto.com Arena.