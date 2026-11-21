The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-3 and sitting atop the NBA standings. Still, their biggest need before the trade deadline might not be the one drawing the most attention.

For weeks, the conversation has centered on finding a reliable backup for Walker Kessler. But Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes the Lakers could benefit more from adding a starting-caliber wing, even with their glaring problems in the frontcourt.

Buha explained his reasoning on his “Buha’s Block” podcast following the Lakers’ narrow 106-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Nov. 20.

He isn’t dismissing the need for another center. Rather, he believes the Lakers should prioritize a player who could make a bigger difference over the course of a playoff game.

Lakers Insider Favors Starting Wing Over Backup Center

Buha pointed to the likely playoff rotation when explaining his preferred Lakers trade priority.

With Kessler expected to play heavy minutes, a backup center might see only eight to 12 minutes in certain matchups. A quality starting wing, however, could play more than 30.

That’s why Buha brought up Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington as an example of the type of player who could change the Lakers’ outlook.

“I think if you get PJ Washington tomorrow, PJ Washington is starting over Jake and Ziaire,” Buha said.

He estimated Washington could play somewhere in the low-to-mid 30s during the playoffs, providing a far greater opportunity to influence games than a reserve big man.

Buha also mentioned Daniel Gafford, Day’Ron Sharpe and Jalen Smith as examples of centers who could improve Los Angeles’ depth.

Even Gafford, however, would face a playing-time ceiling behind Kessler.

“I just think the PJ Washington minutes have such a greater impact,” Buha said.

Washington and the other players were discussed as hypothetical targets. Buha did not report that the Lakers are pursuing any of them.

L.A.’s Rebounding Problem Could Force Multiple Moves

Friday’s victory offered another reminder that Los Angeles cannot ignore its frontcourt.

Domantas Sabonis grabbed seven offensive rebounds and finished with 19 points and 16 boards. Sacramento collected 16 offensive rebounds overall, nearly stealing a game the Lakers were expected to win comfortably.

According to Buha, the Lakers ranked 29th in defensive rebounding percentage after the game. Opponents were securing 35.4% of available offensive rebounds against them.

“I don’t see who the savior is internally,” Buha said.

He believes the Lakers might ultimately need two additions: a dependable backup center and a bigger, more physical wing who can rebound and contribute offensively.

“It’s probably two players,” Buha said while discussing how Los Angeles could address its weakness.

But when asked to weigh the two positions, he leaned toward the wing.

“Ideally, I think you get both,” Buha said.

That preference reflects his concerns about the Lakers’ current wing rotation, which includes Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle.

Buha questioned whether that group offers enough physicality, rebounding and offensive versatility for a deep playoff run.

The Lakers have built an impressive record behind Luka Dončić and a strong supporting cast. Yet their recent struggles against lesser opponents have exposed problems that wins alone cannot erase.

For Buha, another center would help. The right starting wing could change considerably more.