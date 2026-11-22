The Los Angeles Lakers are waiting to get Austin Reaves back from injury, but it turns out that Luka Doncic has influenced his timetable. NBA fans have been curious about when Reaves should return from his left heel bruise since the Lakers have treated it as a day-to-day injury. Doncic suffering from the same injury in the past led him to advise Reaves to play it safe to avoid worsening it.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed the following about Luka’s advice to Reaves:

“A source close to Luka Doncic told me that he has told Austin personally, ‘I’ve dealt with a bruised heel back in 2024, and it led to a calf strain, which ultimately led to me being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. We don’t want you to be in a similar situation. We’re trying to be in this for the long haul. Take your time now – we’re 13-3, and we’ll hold down the fort.”

Doncic was honest with Reaves about his bruised heel turning into a strained calf that ultimately changed his career. Dallas lost faith in Luka one season after an NBA Finals appearance to trade him to the Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. More importantly, Doncic wants Reaves healthy long-term to boost the Lakers’ chances of contending in the West.

When Should Lakers Fans Expect Austin Reaves Back?

The timetable for Reaves should still see him back soon since all updates have been positive so far. Quentin Grimes has stepped up in place of Reaves, but the Lakers will need all noteworthy starters to keep their current winning pace.

McMenamin provided a deeper update on Reaves’ status in the same commentary:

“This has been improving day by day, I’m told, and it was good news on Wednesday when Reaves was able to get back on the court for a workout. Whether today was a go or not, they want to be cautious on this, cause they recognize he can get three more days of rest leading into their next game on Monday.”

The Lakers getting the weekend off made it smart for Reaves to sit out Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Monday seems like a realistic time for Reaves to return home vs the Utah Jazz. Regardless, Reaves is getting closer and should be back on the court any game now.

Lakers Have Shown Regression Without Austin Reaves

Doncic is clearly one of the two strongest MVP favorites with Victor Wembanyama, but he still needs help. The Lakers have encountered more struggles over the past week without Reaves on the court.

Utah scored a shocking upset victory over the Lakers as one of the worst teams in the league. The Lakers struggled against both the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento before pulling out the close victories.

However, the closer games against bad teams and a stunning loss show the margin for error with the second offensive option out. Lakers fans are ecstatic about the return of Reaves since it gives them full health and a chance to build their early success for West seeding.