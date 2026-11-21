The Los Angeles Lakers (14-3) own the NBA’s best record a month into the season, yet their issues with rebounding and interior defense are hard to ignore.

Amid these concerns, Lakers insider Jovan Buha has floated athletic Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe as an intriguing target.

“The Lakers entered tonight as the 29th-ranked defensive rebounding team,” Buha said on his podcast earlier this week before the team’s loss to the Utah Jazz.

“That’s where Sharpe, I think, checks a lot of the boxes,” he added of Day’Ron Sharpe.

“If you could be a pick-and-roll threat, a rebounder, and a rim protector, I’m interested. I think the Lakers should be interested [in Sharpe].”

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Sharpe

Following Buha’s suggestion, an intriguing Lakers trade idea has been making the rounds — one that would allow the franchise to lock up Walker Kessler’s backup. As part of the deal, the Lakers would send both the second-round picks they received from the Washington Wizards as part of the De’Andre Ayton trade earlier this summer.

Lakers would receive: Day’Ron Sharpe

Nets would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James, 2031 second-round pick (via WAS), 2033 second-round pick (via WAS)

The Lakers could also package Jaden Hardy and Bronny James with the same draft compensation, especially if the Nets are reluctant to take on Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract. In that scenario, Los Angeles likely wouldn’t need to include two second-round picks, since Brooklyn could waive both Hardy and James next summer.

Any hypothetical deal would have to wait until Dec. 15, when Sharpe becomes trade-eligible after signing a two-year, $20M contract with the Nets this offseason.

Sharpe has been a full-time starter for the first time in his career, having started all 15 games for the Nets thus far, averaging career-highs in points (9.0), rebounds (7.4), blocks (1.2) and minutes (23.9).

Bronny James Trade Inevitable?

The Lakers desperately need another big body like Sharpe, especially with offseason acquisition Kevon Looney proving to be a complete bust so far. The three-time NBA champion has appeared in just seven games as Walker Kessler’s backup, averaging a meager 7.3 minutes per contest.

This hypothetical trade would also allow Los Angeles to part ways with Bronny James, who was expected to crack JJ Redick’s rotation in his third year but has instead racked up routine DNPs. LakeShowLife’s Tyler Watts recently argued that Los Angeles should do right by James and trade him rather than leave him languishing on the bench.

“Los Angeles should move on from James if they aren’t trying to maximize his development. 40 minutes of game action combined between the NBA and G League at this point in the season isn’t enough,” Watts wrote.

“Bronny needs the work, and this is a make-or-break season. James must improve, or the Lakers need to move on. Right now, it looks like his days with the purple and gold are numbered.”

Through seven games with the Lakers this season, James has logged just 19 total minutes. He has spent the rest of his time in the G League.