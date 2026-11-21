The Los Angeles Lakers finally have a clearer picture of when Austin Reaves could return to the lineup.

Coach JJ Redick offered an encouraging update Friday, revealing that the Lakers hope to have their starting guard back for one of their next two games after Friday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Reaves, who has been sidelined by a left heel bone bruise, had another successful on-court workout before the game.

According to LakersNation’s Daniel Starkand, Redick said Reaves had a “great day” on the court and continues to make progress.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that Redick is hopeful Reaves will return either Monday against the Utah Jazz or next Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The development represents the clearest indication yet that Reaves is nearing a return after missing four consecutive games.

JJ Redick Identifies Two Possible Austin Reaves Return Dates

The Lakers will host Utah on Monday, Nov. 23, before traveling to San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 27.

According to NBA reporter Mark Medina, Redick anticipates Reaves could return for either matchup.

However, the Lakers have not officially cleared Reaves for game action.

That distinction remains important after Redick declined to provide a timetable earlier this week.

Before Wednesday’s loss to Utah, Woike asked Redick whether Reaves had worked out on the court.

Redick confirmed that he had.

When asked how the session went, the Lakers coach offered a one-word response: “Well.”

But when Woike pressed for additional insight into Reaves’ status, Redick said, “No.”

Two days later, the outlook appears considerably more encouraging.

Reaves remains ruled out against Sacramento, but the Lakers finally have a potential window for his return.

Austin Reaves Injury Has Tested Lakers’ Backcourt Depth

Reaves suffered the injury during the Lakers’ Nov. 11 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 28-year-old guard exited the game with discomfort in his left heel and did not return.

Initial X-rays were negative, and Redick subsequently described the injury as minor.

However, the bone bruise has kept Reaves out longer than initially anticipated.

His absence has deprived Los Angeles of one of its most important offensive weapons.

Before the injury, Reaves was enjoying an outstanding start to the season, averaging more than 23 points per game while shooting better than 50% from the field.

His scoring, playmaking and ability to create offense alongside Luka Doncic have been central to the Lakers’ success.

Without him, Los Angeles has relied more heavily on Doncic and its supporting cast.

The Lakers won their first two games without Reaves before dropping Wednesday’s 109-97 decision to Utah.

That defeat snapped their nine-game winning streak.

Lakers Could Regain Key Scorer Before Spurs Matchup

Reaves’ potential return would provide timely relief as Los Angeles navigates a demanding stretch of its schedule.

The Lakers entered Friday with a 13-3 record, putting them among the Western Conference’s early contenders.

Getting Reaves healthy would restore another dependable ballhandler and shot creator to Redick’s rotation.

It would also allow the Lakers to distribute offensive responsibilities more evenly.

For now, Monday’s matchup against Utah becomes the next date to watch.

And if Reaves needs additional recovery time, the Lakers could have him available when they visit San Antonio four days later.

Friday’s update doesn’t guarantee either outcome, but it suggests his return is finally getting closer.