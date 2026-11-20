Center Walker Kessler has responded to the notion that the Los Angeles Lakers are “too white” and, as assembled, will never win an NBA title.

Through the first 16 games of the season, four of the Lakers’ top five minutes leaders — Luka Doncic (36.4), Austin Reaves (35.3), Walker Kessler (30.9) and Jake LaRavia (28.7) — are white, as is designated Sixth Man Sandro Mamukelashvili (23.2).

“People are going to say what they’re going to say. I don’t really care, to be honest,” Kessler told the “Young Man & the Three” podcast.

“I think regardless of whether we’re white, black or whatever, we’re just playing basketball, man, at the end of the day. It doesn’t matter what you look like if you can play this game,” he added.

Averaging 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on 67% shooting, Kessler has made a strong early case for his first All-Defensive selection — and possibly even an All-Star nod. Thanks largely to his rim protection, the Lakers allow opponents to shoot 42% at the rim and have surged to 13th in defensive rating, a massive leap from last season.

Lakers Too White?

The Lakers (13–3) are currently tied with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the league — a turn of events nobody predicted at the start of the season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, in particular, had doubts about the Lakers’ potential for success, largely due to their roster being “too white” — a claim he has since doubled down on.

“Never before in the history of the NBA since the days of George Mikan has three white dudes led an NBA team to a championship,” Smith told ESPN’s “First Take” earlier this week. “And that’s what the Lakers are threatening to do…”

“I ain’t never seen what they’re assembled, what they’re being led by, deliver an NBA championship in my lifetime, and I don’t think I’m gonna see it this year,” he added.

Can Lakers Overcome Noise?

Despite a 13-3 start, the Lakers have just the fifth-best odds to win the West and the 10th-best odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Despite the doubters, The Athletic’s Lakers beat writer Dan Woike believes Luka Doncic and Co. are legitimate title contenders.

“I haven’t seen anything happen so far this season that would lead me to believe that the Lakers shouldn’t be considered a serious threat,” Woike wrote recently when asked if the Lakers can sustain their red-hot start.

“Assuming health, they have a legit MVP candidate, the most dangerous second option (at least when it comes to putting the ball in the basket), a legit rim threat and wings who can force turnovers and shoot 3s. The Spurs and the Thunder are the standard in the conference, and the Lakers don’t have the full-roster firepower to match either.”

The Lakers (13-3) will next host the Sacramento Kings (1-13) on Thursday night.